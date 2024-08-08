Elon Mens Tennis Fall Schedule Announced





Elon, NC First-year head coach of the Elon University men's tennis team, Maciek Sykut, has announced his program's fall schedule for the 2024-25 season. The Phoenix will play in four fall tournaments and will host the Elon Invitational from October 25-27. “I'm excited to share our fall schedule as we eagerly anticipate the start,” said Sykut. “We're excited to once again host the Elon Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center, where we'll have the opportunity to showcase our hard work to our fans and supporters.” Sykut's debut will come when Elon opens the fall season at the Liberty Dual Tournament Sept. 27-29, before hosting the ITA Regional Oct. 10-15. The Phoenix will then host the Elon Invitational Oct. 25-27 before closing out the fall season with the Wake Forest Invitational Nov. 1-3. Sykut takes over the Elon men’s tennis program after a successful 20-year tenure under Michael Leonard. Most recently, Sykut served as an assistant coach and then associate head coach at Duke. The 2022-23 ITA Assistant Coach of the Year helped guide the Blue Devils to 71 wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances. As a program, Elon is one of the best in the CAA. The program is 300-176 in dual match competition under Leonard over the past 20 years and has made three NCAA Tournament appearances. Elon has advanced to the CAA Tournament semifinals in all nine years the Phoenix has been in the league and has been to the championship game in each of the last three seasons. –ELON–

