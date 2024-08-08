India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: When and Where to Watch the Match Live

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India is all set for redemption as they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Wednesday. After the match ended in a draw, India suffered a shock defeat in the 2nd ODI and are trailing 0-1 in the series. On the verge of suffering a shock defeat in the series, Rohit Sharma and co will surely be looking for a change in strategy before they take the field in the third match. Earlier on Sunday, Jeffrey Vandersay took six wickets as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI.

Chasing a 241-run target, India were bowled out for 208. Rohit departed with 64 from 44 balls but other Indian batters failed to produce promising knocks. Earlier, Washington Sundar shone with figures of 3 for 30 as India restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for 9.

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, August 7.

Where will the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time does the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 14:30 hrs IST. The toss will take place at 14:00 hrs.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?

The third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

(All details are in accordance with the information provided by the broadcaster)