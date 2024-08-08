Sports
India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: When and Where to Watch the Match Live
Team India in action© AFP
India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India is all set for redemption as they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Wednesday. After the match ended in a draw, India suffered a shock defeat in the 2nd ODI and are trailing 0-1 in the series. On the verge of suffering a shock defeat in the series, Rohit Sharma and co will surely be looking for a change in strategy before they take the field in the third match. Earlier on Sunday, Jeffrey Vandersay took six wickets as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI.
Chasing a 241-run target, India were bowled out for 208. Rohit departed with 64 from 44 balls but other Indian batters failed to produce promising knocks. Earlier, Washington Sundar shone with figures of 3 for 30 as India restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for 9.
When will the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, August 7.
Where will the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What time does the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka start?
The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 14:30 hrs IST. The toss will take place at 14:00 hrs.
Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?
The third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live stream of the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.
(All details are in accordance with the information provided by the broadcaster)
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/sri-lanka-vs-india-2024/india-vs-sri-lanka-live-telecast-3rd-odi-series-cricket-match-ind-vs-sl-live-streaming-6281465
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: When and Where to Watch the Match Live
- China's Conflict Resolution Mechanism in Africa: Mediation with Chinese Characteristics
- Donald Trump's plan would change Social Security for millions
- When eight siblings compete in one event, the Olympics are a family affair
- UN health agency convenes experts to determine whether Africa's MPOX epidemic is a global emergency
- Charity Commission statement on riots and public disorder
- Biggest Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
- Netherlands beats Argentina to reach women's final
- Biden says he has no confidence in a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses
- Paris Olympics: 'No need for gold medal…' – PM Modi, Bindra react to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification
- A soap opera becomes dark and remains convincing
- Elon Mens Tennis Fall Schedule Announced