Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule is pleased with Dylan Raiola's readiness
One week later pre-season campNebraska head football coach Matt Rhule addressed his quarterbacks in an interview Tuesday. While he stopped short of naming Dylan Raiola as the starter, Rhule did nothing to dispel the widespread belief that the true freshman will be under center when the Huskers' season opens Aug. 31 against UTEP.
Rhule's comments came during a 15-minute conversation with Zach Gelb of Infinity Sports Network. There was a lot of talk about the Huskers' defense and other topics, but quarterbacking also came up at several points.
A few points of interest:
On Raiola's work ethic: “He's studied everything. If a receiver lines up wrong, he knows it. A lot of guys that age don't play with that much clarity because they just know what to do, but Dylan knows what every guy on the field needs to do because he's put in so much time and work. He loves to compete, he loves to play, he loves to practice and I think that's infectious.”
On dealing with setbacks: Rhule said you have to “lean in” when things aren't going well. As for Raiola, “His maturity has allowed him to do that, and I think it makes him viable and ready to play as a freshman.”
More about setbacks and frustration: “So many quarterbacks, you just look at them, they're phenomenal. Some of them don't have a bad day until they get drafted and all of a sudden they're a flop as a first-round draft pick and everyone's like, 'How did that happen?' Well, maybe they didn't know how to deal with frustration, maybe they didn't know how to deal with the hard part.”
On the possibility of starting a freshman QB: “If he goes out there in the first game, he'll be ready.” But “you've got to be willing to go through the ups and downs” with a freshman so he doesn't “play scared.” Rhule had good things to say about all three quarterbacks and said he has confidence in all of them.
About turnovers: Rhule said he wants an explosive offense, even if that means some turnovers. He just doesn't want to give the ball away in the confusing way the offense did last season.
Watch the full discussion below.
