What We Know About Clemson Football Injuries, Cade Klubnik Accuracy





CLEMSON Clemson Football switched locations Wednesday for its first full-gear practice, moving from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to Jervey Meadows, which is located behind McWhorter Stadium. What’s the difference between the two locations? Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said players need a different mindset when training at Jervey Meadows, since there’s no shade and players are more exposed to the elements than they are at Clemson’s football facility. It was the usual training routine for the Tigers, but several players wore green shirts, meaning they will be limited due to injury. Running back Jarvis Green is among the top injured Clemson football players Green, who attended Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina, missed another day of practice with an undisclosed injury. He was unclothed and wore a black sleeve on his left leg as he rode a stationary bike during practice Wednesday. He is one of four running backs vying for the No. 2 spot behind Phil Mafah. Other players wearing green jerseys were tight end Jake Briningstool, wide receiver Cole Turner, cornerback Jeadyn Lukas, defensive end Cade Denhoff and defensive tackles Stephiylan Green and Vic Burley. They all participated in warm-up stretches and position drills for the first three to four periods on Wednesday. CAN HE DO IT?:Why coaches say Clemson football and baseball player Tait Reynolds can succeed in two sports Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik works on red zone throws During one of the final open sessions for the media, the Tigers' offense worked on goal-line fades and slant throws. Klubnik threw fade passes to several receivers, including Antonio Williams, Tyler Brown, Bryant Wesco Jr., Troy Stellato and TJ Moore. Klubnik, who entered preseason practice at 210 pounds, threw over receivers a few times, but he looked sharp overall, making consistent passes to receivers and giving players enough room to get one of their feet into the end zone. Swinney said Tuesday that his quarterback's weight and strength won't be noticeable much in preseason, but hopes they will be when he has to finish the ball or break tackles during games. “He's bigger, stronger (and) just more experienced and more confident there,” Swinney said. “That part of the game will come more as he plays through the season, and hopefully that will come out a little bit more.” Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at[email protected]and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

