Fang appointed to ITA Student-Athlete Council





TEMPE, Ariz. (BUBearcats.com) – Binghamton Men's Tennis Juniors Andrew Fang was named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's 2024-25 Student-Athlete Council, the organization announced Wednesday morning. “I am honored to have this opportunity to be part of the first ITA Student Athlete Council and I look forward to utilizing my skills and strengths during my time on the council to help all student tennis players experience all the joys, highs and lows, fun and the best of what college tennis has to offer,” said Fang. “I look forward to continuing to push both college tennis to its limits and all my fellow student tennis players to be the best versions of themselves on and off the court.” The ITA Student-Athlete Council is a committee of student-athletes who play collegiate tennis, assembled to provide insight into the sport with a special emphasis on the student-athlete experience. Fang is one of 10 council members who come from all levels of intercollegiate tennis. Last year’s council included student-athletes from Virginia Tech, UPenn, TCU and more. Members represent the voice of student-athletes within the ITA, provide input on issues affecting the sport, particularly those that impact the lives of student-athletes, work to improve the student-athlete experience specific to college tennis across all divisions, and invest in tomorrow's leaders by creating leadership and professional development opportunities. “We are very proud that Andrew has stepped up to serve on this committee and that he has a sense of responsibility to guide the future of college tennis and help create the best possible experience for student-athletes,” said Head Coach Nick Zieziula “Andrew's leadership within the team has been a tremendous asset to us and has helped build a championship culture. He has also been a leader within the department through his participation in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In the community, he has secured grant funding to enhance our community engagement projects and now he is taking it a step further by contributing on a national level.” The Bearcats Men's Tennis team is back in action September 20-22 with the NEC Invitational at the Lane-Starke Tennis Center. To stay up to date on all things Binghamton Men's Tennis, follow us on Instagram And X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://binghamtonbearcats.com/news/2024/8/7/mens-tennis-fang-named-to-2024-25-ita-student-athlete-council.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos