



Four teams started on August 7 with a feasible ambition to win gold in women's hockey. Paris 2024 while the semi-finals were held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Now, after an exciting day of action, the The Netherlands And People's Republic of China will continue their search for gold while Argentina And Belgium compete for bronze. The Netherlands, who have a track record of success in the sport, easily defeated Argentina by a final score of 3-0 to advance to the final. The South Americans had more shots than their counterparts but were unable to capitalize on these opportunities. The Dutch scored two of their three goals in the second quarter before adding another in the third. Goals were scored by Agent Noah FokkeLaura Nunnink And Jibbie Jansen. Starting at Athens 2004The Dutch women have now reached the hockey finals of every Games for the past 20 years. They are the most successful nation in the sport, having won nine medals since it was opened to women in 1980. Four of those medals are gold and they will be looking to add to their collection in the coming days. They recently won gold at Tokyo 2020and defeated Argentina in the final. The second semi-final of the day was a real thriller, with the People's Republic of China beating Belgium 3-2 on penalties after regulation time had ended 1-1. Would Meirong opened the scoring for the People's Republic of China with a goal in the 18th minute, which remained the only goal of the match until the last minute. Emma Puvrez equalised in the 59th minute, forcing a penalty shootout. Belgium were unable to come back, however.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/paris-2024-hockey-semi-finals-women-netherlands-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

