Virginia Women's Tennis | Natasha Subhash ACC Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia. Virginia tennis player Natasha Subhash is one of two student-athletes nominated by the ACC for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award, the league office announced Wednesday (Aug. 7) through the Atlantic Coast Conference. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves during their college careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership. Subhash emerged as one of two ACC 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year candidates after a vote of the league’s member schools. Duke softball’s Jala Wright was the conference’s other nominee. The ACC is proud to consistently recognize our student-athletes, and particularly the exceptional women nominated by our member institutions for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year Award, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. This year, Natasha and Jala were selected by the membership from an outstanding group of talented women who embody the highest standards of performance in college athletics. The ACC applauds the incredible academic, athletic and community accomplishments of Natasha, Jala and all of the nominees in this year’s competition. Subhash graduated from the University of Virginia in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in commerce and a master's degree in accounting in 2024. During her time at UVA, Subhash earned numerous academic and athletic honors. She was recognized as a CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree three times, an ITA Scholar-Athlete five times, an ACC Academic Honor Roll member five times, and a three-time recipient of UVA’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. She also received the 2023 Walter B. Doggett Accounting Award from the McIntire School of Commerce for her exceptional academic achievement in accounting. Subhash made significant contributions to the UVA women's tennis program. She concluded her career as a four-time ITA All-American and was awarded the 2022 Ralph Sampson Scholarship Award for demonstrating excellence in academics, leadership, and athletics. Subhash also received national recognition, being named the 2020 National Freshman of the Year and receiving the 2023 Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. On the court, she has the third-most singles wins (117), the fourth-most doubles wins (111), and the fourth-most combined singles and doubles wins (228) in Virginia women's tennis program history. Additionally, she has won the ITA Atlantic Region Singles Championship twice and the 2023 ITA Atlantic Regional Doubles Championship with her partner, Hibah Shaikh. Outside of athletics, Subhash was actively involved in the UVA community. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, participated in the Student-Athlete Leadership Academy, and volunteered with programs such as the ACE Program, Madison House, and the Xperience Special Olympics Tennis Clinic. She also mentored student-athletes in the McIntire School of Commerce. All conference-level nominees are forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which selects the top 10 winners in each division. From those 30 winners, the selection committee determines three finalists in each division. Finally, members of the Women's Athletics Committee will vote from the nine finalists to determine the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year. The national Top 30 winners and nine finalists will be announced later this fall. The 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the 2025 NCAA Convention. For more information about the awards program and previous winners, visit ncaa.org/woty. Below you will find the 16 nominees from ACC member institutions. These are a reflection of the 15 member institutions of the academic year 2023-2024. Name, Sport, School

Kayla Martello, Lacrosse, Boston College

Brianna Smith, outdoor track and field, Duke

Jala Wright, Softball, Duke

Mallorie Black, Softball, Georgia Tech

Carol Lee, tennis, Georgia Tech

Anna Debeer, Volleyball, Louisville

Sara Byrne, Golfing, Miami

Alexa Noel, Tennis, Miami

Dorrit Eisenbeis, field hockey, North Carolina

Kelsey Chmiel, cross country, NC State

Jadin O'Brien, Athletics, Notre Dame

Chiamaka Nwokolo, Volleyball, Pitt

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Field Hockey, Syracuse

Natasha Subhash, tennis, Virginia

Alex Walsh, Swimming & Diving, Virginia

Rachel Kuehn, Golf, Wake Forest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/08/07/subhash-woy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos