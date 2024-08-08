Sports
DHS DJ40 3* TABLE TENNIS BALLS (PACK OF 6)
The stated period in which you will receive your order is approximate, unless specific next day or named day delivery options are selected. Goods will be shipped to the address you provided in your order and which will be shown in your order confirmation. Please note that your goods may be shipped in instalments.
Any items received damaged or incorrect are eligible for repair, replacement, replacement of parts or refund if reported to Tees Sport within 30 days of receipt. Please note that the ratings given for blades and rubbers are a general guideline and are not binding in terms of errors if they do not exactly match the interpretation of a particular individual.
In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are at fault, return postage costs will be reimbursed up to the value of £5.00. Exceptions to this will be considered for returns weighing over 1kg. Products claimed to be faulty and weighing over 2kg (e.g. robots etc) can be collected by Tees Sport (or an agent acting on behalf of Tees Sport) via a courier service. This service will not incur any costs to you if the product is verified as faulty. If the product is verified as not faulty upon return, the product will be returned to you subject to a £30.00 postage charge, which must be paid prior to return.
Tees Sport may employ an agent to act on their behalf in handling service or claims relating to faults with certain products (e.g. robots). This will not affect your statutory rights, but you may be required to discuss all aspects of such a claim with Tees Sport's third party agent until the issue is resolved.
In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are not at fault, all return shipping costs will be at your expense and items must be returned in their original condition and packaging. Notification of the return of goods in these circumstances must be made within 14 days from the date of receipt.
If a price reduction has been applied to an item after purchase, Tees Sport will provide a partial refund of the difference between the price paid for the item and the discounted price, provided that a request for such partial refund is made within 14 days of receipt of the item.
All product characteristics listed on the Tees Sport website are based on a combination of professional opinions resulting from our own tests and/or manufacturer guidelines. These ratings are therefore only considered an approximate guide and Tees Sport cannot be held liable if your interpretation of these ratings does not correspond to your own opinion of the product's characteristics after first use.
Ownership of an ordered product will pass to you once Tees Sport has received full payment for that product.
The couriers will attempt to deliver the order twice. After this, you as a customer are required to collect the goods from your local branch.
If your delivery address is outside of the UK, you may be subject to import duties and taxes, which are levied once a shipment reaches your country. Any such additional charges for customs clearance will be your responsibility. You should be aware that customs policies vary widely from country to country; Tees Sport advises each customer to contact their local customs office for further information.
Tees Sport may from time to time engage a third party to fulfil orders. A contract for the sale of these products will then be drawn up between the third party and yourself.
When shipping products internationally, please be aware that cross-border shipments may be opened and inspected by customs.
For more information about our returns policy, which forms part of these terms and conditions, please visit www.teessport.com/returns-policy-i6.
Terms of delivery
Tees Sport uses the following delivery services to fulfil orders, some of which may or may not be available depending on the products ordered. The following terms and conditions apply to these delivery services:
Royal Mail Special Next Day Delivery
– Orders must be placed before 1:30pm for same day shipping. Orders placed after 1:30pm are not guaranteed same day shipping, but will be shipped the next business day at the latest.
– Shipping days are Monday through Friday, except holidays. Delivery days are Monday through Saturday, except holidays.
– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.
– Money back guarantee on your delivery costs if your delivery does not arrive on time. Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is considered correct and on time if it is delivered before 6:00 pm on the specified delivery date.
Royal Mail Tracked 24
– Estimated delivery within 1-2 working days from date of dispatch. Although Royal Mail Tracked 24 orders will be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should be used as a guide only.
– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.
– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for Royal Mail Tracked 24 deliveries is 1 working day after dispatch. Deliveries will not be considered lost until 10 working days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you.
– When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.
Royal Mail Tracked 48
– Estimated delivery within 2-3 working days from date of dispatch. Although Royal Mail Tracked 48 orders will be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should be used as a guide only.
– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.
– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for deliveries via Royal Mail Tracked 48 is 3 working days after dispatch. Deliveries will not be considered lost until 10 working days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you.
– When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.
FedEx UK Tracked Delivery
– Estimated delivery within 1-2 business days from date of dispatch. While Fedex delivery orders are dispatched within 1 business day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should only be used as a guideline.
– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.
– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for Fedex deliveries is 1-2 business days after dispatch. If you notify us that you have not received your order more than 2 days after dispatch, we may instruct Fedex to conduct an investigation to provide more information regarding delivery. If Fedex is unable to provide a satisfactory result or valid proof of delivery, we will file a claim for loss. When you place an order with us you acknowledge that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf before that time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you.
– When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.
Furdeco Courier Delivery
– Only valid for full table orders.
– Delivery time depends on postcode but is estimated at 7 – 10 working days. You will be contacted by email or telephone within 2 working days of placing the order to inform you of the nearest available delivery date and 3 hour time slot in your area, at which point you can choose an available delivery date and time slot that suits you best.
– If an order includes products other than full size tables, these products will be shipped via one of the other delivery services mentioned above, depending on the products selected, separately from the table(s) and as soon as possible after the order, unless you have specifically indicated otherwise for shipping at a later date.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.teessport.com/table-tennis-balls-c4/dhs-dj40-3-table-tennis-balls-pack-of-6-p10318
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DHS DJ40 3* TABLE TENNIS BALLS (PACK OF 6)
- No Signs of Recession in US Freight Demand, Says Maersk CEO
- College hockey action comes to Truist Field this winter WSOC TV
- 'Hilarious': Al Franken reacts to GOP criticism of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- No cabinet reshuffle is yet planned.
- In 2020, Trump praised Tim Walz's handling of the George Floyd protests
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Natasha Subhash ACC Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year
- Between Gaza and kyiv: Fractures of the Protracted War. Dialogues on the Europe to Come
- Islamic Human Rights Commission blames 'Zionist financiers' for UK riots
- New study finds TikTok may have a negative impact on women's body image
- Trump claims without evidence he saved Walz from protesters in 2020 | US Elections 2024
- Indonesia launches Chinese-built electric vehicle battery anode plant