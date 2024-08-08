DHS DJ40 3* TABLE TENNIS BALLS (PACK OF 6)

The stated period in which you will receive your order is approximate, unless specific next day or named day delivery options are selected. Goods will be shipped to the address you provided in your order and which will be shown in your order confirmation. Please note that your goods may be shipped in instalments.

Any items received damaged or incorrect are eligible for repair, replacement, replacement of parts or refund if reported to Tees Sport within 30 days of receipt. Please note that the ratings given for blades and rubbers are a general guideline and are not binding in terms of errors if they do not exactly match the interpretation of a particular individual.

In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are at fault, return postage costs will be reimbursed up to the value of £5.00. Exceptions to this will be considered for returns weighing over 1kg. Products claimed to be faulty and weighing over 2kg (e.g. robots etc) can be collected by Tees Sport (or an agent acting on behalf of Tees Sport) via a courier service. This service will not incur any costs to you if the product is verified as faulty. If the product is verified as not faulty upon return, the product will be returned to you subject to a £30.00 postage charge, which must be paid prior to return.

Tees Sport may employ an agent to act on their behalf in handling service or claims relating to faults with certain products (e.g. robots). This will not affect your statutory rights, but you may be required to discuss all aspects of such a claim with Tees Sport's third party agent until the issue is resolved.

In the event that Tees Sport or products sold by Tees Sport are not at fault, all return shipping costs will be at your expense and items must be returned in their original condition and packaging. Notification of the return of goods in these circumstances must be made within 14 days from the date of receipt.

If a price reduction has been applied to an item after purchase, Tees Sport will provide a partial refund of the difference between the price paid for the item and the discounted price, provided that a request for such partial refund is made within 14 days of receipt of the item.

All product characteristics listed on the Tees Sport website are based on a combination of professional opinions resulting from our own tests and/or manufacturer guidelines. These ratings are therefore only considered an approximate guide and Tees Sport cannot be held liable if your interpretation of these ratings does not correspond to your own opinion of the product's characteristics after first use.

Ownership of an ordered product will pass to you once Tees Sport has received full payment for that product.

The couriers will attempt to deliver the order twice. After this, you as a customer are required to collect the goods from your local branch.

If your delivery address is outside of the UK, you may be subject to import duties and taxes, which are levied once a shipment reaches your country. Any such additional charges for customs clearance will be your responsibility. You should be aware that customs policies vary widely from country to country; Tees Sport advises each customer to contact their local customs office for further information.

Tees Sport may from time to time engage a third party to fulfil orders. A contract for the sale of these products will then be drawn up between the third party and yourself.

When shipping products internationally, please be aware that cross-border shipments may be opened and inspected by customs.

For more information about our returns policy, which forms part of these terms and conditions, please visit www.teessport.com/returns-policy-i6.

Terms of delivery

Tees Sport uses the following delivery services to fulfil orders, some of which may or may not be available depending on the products ordered. The following terms and conditions apply to these delivery services:

Royal Mail Special Next Day Delivery

– Orders must be placed before 1:30pm for same day shipping. Orders placed after 1:30pm are not guaranteed same day shipping, but will be shipped the next business day at the latest.

– Shipping days are Monday through Friday, except holidays. Delivery days are Monday through Saturday, except holidays.

– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– Money back guarantee on your delivery costs if your delivery does not arrive on time. Delivery to a nearby address, confirmed by signature, is considered correct and on time if it is delivered before 6:00 pm on the specified delivery date.

Royal Mail Tracked 24

– Estimated delivery within 1-2 working days from date of dispatch. Although Royal Mail Tracked 24 orders will be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should be used as a guide only.

– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for Royal Mail Tracked 24 deliveries is 1 working day after dispatch. Deliveries will not be considered lost until 10 working days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you.

– When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.

Royal Mail Tracked 48

– Estimated delivery within 2-3 working days from date of dispatch. Although Royal Mail Tracked 48 orders will be dispatched within 1 working day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should be used as a guide only.

– End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website.

– The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for deliveries via Royal Mail Tracked 48 is 3 working days after dispatch. Deliveries will not be considered lost until 10 working days after the expected due date. By placing an order with us you confirm that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf until after this time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you.

– When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.

FedEx UK Tracked Delivery – Estimated delivery within 1-2 business days from date of dispatch. While Fedex delivery orders are dispatched within 1 business day (excluding Saturdays) of receipt, this is not a guaranteed timescale and should only be used as a guideline. – End to end tracking from the date of dispatch. You will receive an email with your tracking number once your order has been shipped for all orders placed on our website. – The expected (although not guaranteed) due date for Fedex deliveries is 1-2 business days after dispatch. If you notify us that you have not received your order more than 2 days after dispatch, we may instruct Fedex to conduct an investigation to provide more information regarding delivery. If Fedex is unable to provide a satisfactory result or valid proof of delivery, we will file a claim for loss. When you place an order with us you acknowledge that Tees Sport cannot make a claim for loss on your behalf before that time and that only then, if necessary, can a replacement order be sent to you. – When delivered to a nearby address, confirmed by a signature, it is assumed that the delivery has been carried out correctly.