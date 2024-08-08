Nathan Jahnke's Team Defense Levels (D/ST)

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens remain on top: The Cowboys and Ravens averaged over 10 fantasy points per game last season and are likely to continue to lead the pack this year.

The Buffalo Bills lose: Last year, the Bills had the third-best defense, but this offseason they lost several parts of their secondary.

Here are my team defense rankings for 2024 fantasy football redraft leagues. The full rankings can be found directly below, with details on each tier at the bottom of the table.

Last updated: 05:00 am Wednesday, August 7

Level 1

This tier includes four of the five defenses that averaged at least 9.0 fantasy points per game last season. Like last year, these defenses feature elite talent in multiple areas.

The San Francisco 49ers are the new addition to this group. The Niners finished third in fantasy points in 2022 and have added a few key veterans for the upcoming season.

These defenses are the best picks to consider in this year's fantasy drafts.

Level 2

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t quite at the top, but they still have a leg up on the rest. They both finished in this range in fantasy points last season, and there’s not much reason to put them up or down.

Level 3

There are several teams in this category, most of which performed above average last season, but performance varied significantly depending on their opponents.

The Buffalo Bills were strong last season but have regressed. They lost their top-rated defensive back, Tyrel Dodson, and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The Bills also lost some depth at cornerback with the absences of TreDavious White and Dane Jackson.

In general, these defenses should not be drafted. Fantasy managers who are missing defenses in Tier 1 and 2 should consider streaming defenses each week, provided there are enough options available on the waiver wire. In deeper leagues where few to no defenses are available, it would be wise to add multiple teams from this tier.

Level 4

Last year, these three defenses underperformed, but thanks to their talent, they can perform even better this season.

The Green Bay Packers invested heavily at safety, adding free agent Xavier McKinney and several rookies. The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their biggest weakness by signing two rookie cornerbacks and several new inside linebackers. The Cincinnati Bengals, who consistently rank between 17th and 19th, added new safeties to maintain or improve their rankings.

Level 5

Tier 5 contains many of the below-average defenses from last season, which will likely remain the same this season. However, the Carolina Panthers have moved up to this tier. Over half of their projected defensive starters are free-agent veterans. While this may not make them an above-average defense, it should make them more respectable this season.

Level 6

Three of those four defenses averaged fewer than 5.0 fantasy points per game last season. That includes the Los Angeles Rams, who have since lost Aaron Donald. The Tennessee Titans fall into that group after fielding the seventh-lowest-scoring defense last season. The Titans completely overhauled their secondary with the addition of L. Jarius Sneed, but the remaining defensive backs are past their prime, with none of last season's returning players earning a PFF defensive grade above 72.0 on at least 500 snaps last season.