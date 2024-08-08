Table tennis Paris 2024: Swedish men stun Japan to reach gold medal match, securing first-ever medal in team event





Sweden surprises Japan and reaches final, securing their first ever men's team medal In a dramatic upset, Sweden secured their place in the men’s team final, beating Japan to win their first medal in the event. Anton Kallberg proved to be the hero, beating Tomokazu Harimoto in the deciding rubber after being 2-0 down, making a comeback to seal a historic 3-2 victory for Sweden. The Swedish team, who have exceeded expectations throughout the tournament, will now face either China or France in the gold medal match. Moregard forces more action Truls Moregard extended the drama and forced a decisive rubber with a 3-1 victory over Hiroto Shinozuka. The impressive performance from the Swedish star leveled the match at 2-2, setting up a thrilling confrontation between Tomokazu Harimoto and Anton Kallberg. The gold medal is now at stake as the two teams face off in the deciding match. Sweden fights back Kristian Karlsson has pulled one back for Sweden by beating Shunsuke Togami 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-5) to cut Japan's lead to 2-1. The Swedish star's victory has breathed new life into the match and set up a crucial meeting between Truls Moregard and Hiroto Shinozuka. The outcome of this match will determine whether Japan can secure a place in the final or whether Sweden can force a decisive fifth rubber. Harimoto extends Japan's lead Tomokazu Harimoto has extended Japan's lead to 2-0 with a hard-fought 3-1 3-1 (13-11, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10) victory over Truls Moregard. The Japanese star showed his exceptional skills to overcome a determined Swedish opponent. All eyes are now on Shunsuke Togami and Kristian Karlsson as Sweden look to stay in the race. Japan takes early lead in men's team semi-final Japan took the first step towards the gold medal match by taking the opening point in the men’s team semi-final against Sweden. Japanese duo Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami showed impressive form as they defeated Swedish duo Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kallberg 3-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7). Will this early advantage give Japan the momentum to win this match? We have silver medallist in the singles, Truls Moregard, facing off against Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto. It's time for the semi-finals! We have one more match left on day 12, and that is the semi-final between Sweden and Japan. The Swedes have done a great job here in Paris, but the second-placed Japanese will be a huge hurdle. Will Japan prevail, or will Sweden continue their dream run? France reaches men's team semi-finals after beating Brazil The French men's team secured a place in the semi-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over Brazil. Simon Gauzy and Alexis Lebrun put in a strong performance to defeat Guilherme Teodoro and Vitor Ishiy 3-0 in the doubles match. Felix Lebrun, who had just won his bronze medal in the singles against Hugo Calderano, continued the momentum with a 3-1 victory over the Brazilian. Alexis Lebrun then sealed the deal with a 3-1 victory over Vitor Ishiy. The French team, supported by their home crowd, now face a tough test against China in the semi-finals. China dominates and reaches semi-finals Top favourites China continued their dominance in the women's team event, securing a place in the semi-finals with a convincing 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei. Chen Meng and Wang Manyu proved unstoppable, beating Chen Szu-Yu and Chien Tung-Chuan 3-0 in the opening doubles match. World number one Sun Yingsha extended their lead with a 3-0 win over Cheng I-Ching, before Wang Manyu completed the sweep with another 3-0 win over Chien Tung-Chuan. China's journey to a potential gold medal continues, with Korea Republic next up for China. The final quarter finals are starting to heat up The battle for a place in the semi-finals is heating up as the quarter-finals get underway. On one side of the arena, Brazil will face a tough test against home crowd favourites France. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the two nations square off. Meanwhile, top favourites China will look to maintain their dominance against Chinese Taipei in the final quarter-final of the women's event.

Germany ended India's impressive Olympic campaign by beating the Asian nation 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the women's team event. Yuan Wan and Xiaona Shan gave Germany a strong start with a 3-1 win over Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath in the doubles match. Annett Kaufmann continued the momentum with a stunning upset, beating Manika Batra 3-1 to put Germany in a dominant position. Archana Girish Kamath pulled one back for India with a 3-1 win over Xiaona Shan, but Kaufmann, who made the difference in their last-16 tie against the USA, did it again, securing a 3-0 win over Sreeja Akula to send Germany through to the semi-finals. The 18-year-old Kaufmann has been the standout performer for Germany, delivering crucial victories for her team, and she and the team will now face strong medal contenders Japan.

