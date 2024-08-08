Australian hockey player apologizes after cocaine arrest in Paris – NBC New York





Australian Olympic hockey player Tom Craig apologized on Wednesday for his “terrible mistake” after he was arrested for buying cocaine on a night out after his team was eliminated from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Craig appeared in Paris before Australian media after French prosecutors released a statement confirming that the 28-year-old Australian, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, had been given a caution and released after spending a night in custody. “I want to first of all apologise for what has happened over the last 24 hours,” Craig said, according to the Australian Associated Press. “I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. “My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values ​​of my family, my teammates, my friends, the sport and the Australian Olympic team. I have caused you all embarrassment and for that I am truly sorry.” After Craig made his statement, he was led away by an Australian Olympic Committee official without any questions being answered. The Australian Olympic Committee later released a statement from Anna Meares, the leader of the 2024 team, saying Craig had been stripped of his Olympic privileges and moved out of the athletes' village. “I can't condone what Tom did,” Meares said. “He's a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this. “He has apologized, he has shown remorse, he has admitted his mistake and we will support him if he needs help.” The fallout from Craig's arrest overshadowed the day Australia won its 18th gold medal at the Paris Olympics, a national record. The Public Prosecutor's Office reported that police disrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. The investigation has been handed over to a police anti-drug unit and the potential buyer appeared in court on Wednesday. The 17-year-old alleged seller was also arrested. Under French law, a criminal warning is an alternative to prosecution, intended for first-time offenders, provided they confess their guilt and do not commit another crime within the next two years. No fine was imposed. A spokesman for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) declined to comment. The Australian men's and women's teams were knocked out in the quarter-finals on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/australia-field-hockey-player-tom-craig-apologizes-after-cocaine-arrest/5682011/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos