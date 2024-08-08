China arrests woman for making defamatory remarks about Olympic athletes

Connect with us

Beijing

Police in Beijing have arrested a woman for posting defamatory comments about athletes and coaches online after the women's singles table tennis final at the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old woman, surnamed He, “maliciously fabricated information and openly slandered others,” the Daxing District Public Security Bureau in Beijing said in a statement on the X-like Weibo platform on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify which athletes and coaches were targeted. The case is still under investigation, police said.

The arrest came after the women's table tennis final in Paris on Sunday, police said.

In that match, Chen Meng won gold in an all-Chinese match against Sun Yingsha.

While Sun was cheered enthusiastically by the crowd during the match, Chen faced boos from the audience and insults online.

China's Ministry of Public Security referred to the match and vowed on Wednesday to “sternly crack down on chaotic sports-related 'fan circles'.”

The ministry's statement, reported by state media, urged fans to “watch the match in a civilized manner, discuss it objectively and show respect for coaches, athletes and referees.”

Weibo said in a statement on Sunday that it had deleted more than 12,000 posts and blocked more than 300 accounts following the incident.

Users were urged to 'focus on the job and comment rationally'.

According to Freeweibo, a website that monitors comments removed by the platform, the deleted posts included ones attacking Chen.

“The whole country hoped that Sun Yingsha would win the women's gold medal, where is your sense of justice?” someone said about Chen.

Also deleted were several posts showing a Sun fan in Paris giving Chen the middle finger.

The trending hashtag “Don't let fan culture erode Chinese table tennis” had already been viewed more than 200 million times on Weibo as of Sunday.

Many other users criticized the fans in the stadium and expressed their support for Chen.

“Anyone not in the know would think Yingsha was playing against a foreign opponent,” read one comment.

Weibo said before the Games that it had deleted 8,200 comments and blocked more than 500 accounts for “insulting and defamatory” remarks about athletes. The organization urged users to support anyone competing on behalf of China in Paris.

China is the undisputed superpower in table tennis and dominates in Paris.

