Here's How LSU Plans to Use American Football's New Headset Rule to Its Advantage | Sports

In April, an NCAA rules committee approved a proposal that would allow college football teams to communicate wirelessly with players on the field through their helmets.

The change was long overdue, but accelerated by Michigan's massive signal-stealing scandal, in which coaches would study opposing teams' signals on the sideline to gain an advantage.

From now on, game announcements will no longer be communicated through shouting, funny signals or hand gestures from the sidelines, but through headphones.

Since 1994, the NFL has allowed coaches to communicate wirelessly with their quarterbacks. Since 2008, one defensive player has been allowed to wear a headset.

College football, however, has lagged behind, so much so that NFL quarterbacks often struggle to remember and communicate long play calls.

The problem with implementing the rule has always been financial: in FebruaryTeve Shaw, executive secretary of the NCAA rules committee, estimated the cost could be as much as $40,000 per school, money that smaller schools may not have.

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke out in support of the rule to ESPN in October, calling it nonsense that there is no headset communication.

“There are too many smart people who looked at this and said we should do it, but we didn't take the time to actually do it,” Kelly told ESPN.

The NCAA has conducted headset tests in more than a dozen bowl games over the past year using various configurations (including games where three players per team wore headsets).

Now that the rule is in effect, college football has taken a step into the future that will benefit future professional athletes and potentially accelerate the pace of the sport.

Coaches are only allowed to communicate with one player on the field. After 15 seconds, communication is disconnected.

How does LSU intend to use the system?

It just adds another dimension, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said Wednesday of the new headsets.

The prospect of instant communication means that the offense can take the rushing attack to the next level. Defenders must then communicate with lightning speed, giving them the chance to give something away or make a mistake that the offense can take advantage of.

What we're going to use it for is to attack people in different ways and at different speeds, Sloan said. Attacking the defense operationally.

So what happens after 15 seconds when the play is not in play?

Sloan said LSU will have a contingency plan. The team has already practiced for the eventuality; for some sessions, Sloan said, the coaches will turn off helmet communication so the team doesn't have to rely on it too much.

In that sense, LSU and other teams will have to combine their existing systems with the new technology; the old signaling system must still be used for the last 15-second scenarios.

LSU is uniquely positioned to handle such situations where communication breaks down because junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has extensive experience with the team's system.

He's played a lot of football and has been here a long time, Sloan said, and he's used to getting plays that way.

Teams in the college football world are all starting from scratch and innovating in their own way on how they will use the new system.

Sloan said LSU will look at what others are doing and generally respond to the evolution of the concept as teams across the country find new ideas.

Other new rules for this college football season include allowing tablets for live video viewing on the sidelines and a two-minute warning at the end of each half.

Sloan said coaches will use the tablets to reinforce their coaching principles when they see mistakes, but not to the point where it takes away from the intense competitive atmosphere. He was clear that LSU wanted to avoid paralysis by analysis.

As for time management with the two-minute warnings, Sloan said he would leave that up to Kelly.

He's really good at it, so I'll let him figure it out for himself, Sloan said with a laugh.