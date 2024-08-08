Olympic Table Tennis Recap, August 7: Kaufmann Crushes the Competition





Women's teams

The Indian team's maiden Olympic journey has begun. The Indian women's team lost 3-1 to Germany in the quarterfinals. Germany started with a 2-0 lead over the 11th-seeded team before Archana Girish Kamath defeat Xiaona Shan to provoke a fourth match. Annette Kaufmann dashed India's hopes as world number 100 defeated world number 25 Sreeka Akula3-0. The Indian women's loss comes after the men's team lost to China in the round of 16. Germany advances to the semi-finals, where they will face the second-seeded Japanese team. Before we came here, our number 1 was injured, so of course we were already a bit down,” Kaumann said after the game. “When we came here, our number 2 was also injured, so it wasn't really easy for us to be mentally good again and to fight, even though we don't have the two best players in our team. But that makes me even more proud of ourselves that we managed to win.” The Chinese women's team need just three more games to beat third-seeded South Korea. “I think I worked well with Chen Meng in the doubles match and it went quite smoothly for us,” said Chinese team member Weng Menu of the victory. “In the singles, there were some great points between the two of us. My opponent played a good match today. It's good that we were tested a little bit today. That bodes well for our draw.” FULL RESULTS WOMEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/olympic-table-tennis-recap-aug-7-kaufmann-crushes-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

