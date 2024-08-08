Tennis world descends on Montreal for National Bank Open – Montreal







The world's best male tennis players compete this week in Montreal at the National Bank Open. The tournament lasts a week and features 15 of the top 20 players, including Canadian world number one and Montreal native Flix Auger-Aliassime. The event is popular with fans as they get the chance to see players up close and get coveted autographs and selfies. "I can't believe you can be that close to them. You wouldn't think you could get that kind of access. It's crazy," Claire Ferguson, a tennis fan from Halifax, told Global News. The week-long event is one of the most important events on the ATP tour, with the champion winning more than $1 million in prize money. The tournament schedule has been postponed one day this year due to the Olympic Games in Paris. The Summer Games forced gold medalist Novak Djokovic and Olympic finalist Carlos Alcaraz to withdraw. But the absence of the top two players is no disappointment for the fans or the organizers, as the field is still very competitive.

Air Canada and TGV train company join group tender for high-frequency express train project “I’m really looking forward to a super competitive week and it’s a great opportunity for someone, not just world number one Jannik Sinner, but for someone else to win a really, really big title,” Stephanie Myles, tennis analyst and producer of Opencourt.ca, told Global News. Organizers hope to set a new attendance record for the week-long event that welcomes only male players. “We are monitoring it closely and if the weather cooperates throughout the week, we will be in a good position to break our record again this year,” tournament director Valrie Ttreault told Global News.

