Know when and where to live stream and broadcast IND vs ESP





The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face Spain in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hockey The bronze medal match will take place on Thursday at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Colombes. The India vs Spain Hockey Olympic bronze medal match will be streamed and broadcasted live in India. The IND vs ESP hockey The match starts at 5:30 PM IST. India, fifth in the hockey rankings, suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to world number two Germany in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored for the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists, but it wasn’t enough. At 2-2, Marco Miltkau scored a late winner for the Germans to secure a gold medal match against the Netherlands, while India reached the bronze medal match for the second time in a row. Earlier, India finished second in the group stage with three wins and a draw in five matches. In the quarterfinals, the Harmanpreet-led team defeated Great Britain in a shootout despite being reduced to 10 men in the first 20 minutes. Harmanpreet Singh, who scored the goal in the semi-final, is now the tournament's top scorer with eight goals to his name. Spain, eighth in the FIH rankings, had a forgettable semi-final exit against the Netherlands. The Dutch, two-time gold medallists, emerged victorious in the semi-finals 4-0. Spain had earlier defeated reigning champions Belgium 3-2 in the quarter-finals. They finished fourth in the group stage, with two wins in five games. The Germany-Netherlands hockey final will be played later today. India vs Spain hockey head to head Since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India and Spain have played nine matches in tournaments, with the Indian hockey team winning five. However, out of these five victories, two came in shoot-outs. Earlier this year, both teams played twice in the FIH Pro League. India won the first of these two matches 4-1, before winning the other match in a shootout. The Indian men's hockey team has won 12 medals at the Olympics so far – eight gold, one silver and three bronze. Spain, meanwhile, has won four – three silver and one bronze. Where to watch India vs Spain hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 live? Live streaming of the India vs Spain hockey match in the bronze medal match of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on JioCinema. The IND vs ESP The bronze medal match in hockey will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network TV channels in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/paris-2024-olympics-hockey-india-vs-spain-bronze-medal-live-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos