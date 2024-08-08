Paper Page – Reaching Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis







Sanketi”,”hidden”:false}],”publishedAt”:”2024-08-07T17:10:55.000Z”,”submittedOnDailyAt”:”2024-08-08T00:11:37.600Z”,”title”:”Achieving Human-Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis”,”submittedOnDailyBy”:{“_id”:”60f1abe7544c2adfd699860c”,”avatarUrl”:”https://cdn-avatars.huggingface.co/v1/production/uploads/1674929746905-60f1abe7544c2adfd699860c.jpeg”,”isPro”:false,”fullname”:”AK”,”user”:”akhaliq”,”type”:”user”},”summary”:”Achieving human-level speed and performance in real-world tasks is a pole star for the robotics research community. This worktakes a step toward that goal and presents the first learned robot agent that achieves amateur human performance in competitive table tennis. Table tennis is a physically demanding sport where human players must undergo years of training to reach an advanced level of proficiency. In this paper, we contribute (1) a hierarchical and modular policy architecture consisting of (i) low level controllers with their detailed skill descriptions that model the agent's capabilities and help bridge the gap between simulation and reality and (ii) a high level controller that chooses the low level skills, (2) techniques for enabling a robot-to-real shot including an iterative approach to defining the task allocation that is grounded in the real world and defines an automatic curriculum, and (3) real-time adaptation to unseen opponents. Policy performance was assessed via 29 robot vs. human matches of which the robot won 45% (13/29). All humans were invisible players and their skill level ranged from beginner to tournament level. While the robot lost all matches against the most advanced players, it won 100% of the matches against beginners and 55% of the matches against intermediate players, demonstrating solid amateur human-level performance. D'Ambrosio , Saminda Abeyruwan , Laura Graesser , Atil Iscen , Heni Ben Amor , Alex Bewley , Barney J. Reed , Krista Reymann , Leila Takayama , Yuval Tassa , Krzysztof Choromanski , Erwin Coumans , Deepali Jain , Navdeep Jaitly , Natasha Jacques , Satoshi Kataoka , Yuheng Kuang , Nevena Lazic , Reza Mahjourian , Sherry Moore , Kenneth Oslund , Anish Shankar +5 authors Abstract Achieving human-like speed and performance in real-world tasks is a north star for the robotics research community. This work takes a step toward that goal and presents the first learned robotic agent that achieves amateur human-level performance in competitive table tennis. Table tennis is a physically demanding sport in which human players must train for years to reach an advanced level of proficiency. In this paper, we contribute (1) a hierarchical and modular policy architecture consisting of (i) low-level controllers with their detailed skill descriptions that model the agent’s capabilities and help bridge the gap between simulation and reality and (ii) a high-level controller that chooses the low-level skills, (2) techniques for enabling zero-shot simulation to reality, including an iterative approach for defining the task allocation that is grounded in the real world and defines an automatic curriculum, and (3) real-time adaptation to unseen opponents. Policy performance was assessed via 29 robot versus human matches of which the robot won 45% (13/29). All humans were unseen players and their skill level ranged from beginner to tournament level. While the robot lost all matches against the most advanced players, it won 100% of the matches against beginners and 55% of the matches against intermediate players, demonstrating solid amateur human-level performance. Videos of the matches can be viewed at https://sites.google.com/view/competitive-robot-table-tennis

