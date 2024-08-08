Why Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin Was Sued Over Social Media Posts





OXFORD A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin over Kiffin's social media activities, according to court documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger. The plaintiff, Dr. Keith Bell, is a Texas swimming psychologist and the author of a book published in 1981 called “Winning Isn’t Normal,” the copyright of which he owns. The lawsuit seeks damages from Kiffin on a single count of copyright infringement arising from a pair of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. The filing did not include a specific monetary demand. The lawsuit alleges that in 2016, Kiffin “retweeted” a passage from “Winning Isn't Normal” and that Bell responded by sending him cease-and-desist letters “informing him that his unauthorized copying of the WIN (Winning Isn't Normal) Passage constituted copyright infringement.” According to the file, Kiffin subsequently deleted the post. On March 20, 2022, Kiffin's X account posted a photo of a seven-paragraph passage under the headline “WINNING ISN'T NORMAL.” Bell's lawsuit alleges that the post is an almost exact carbon copy of a passage from Winning Isn't Normal. According to the filing, Bell sent another cease-and-desist letter to Kiffin, claiming the coach had failed to comply. “Kiffin's abandonment of his infringing post is irrefutable evidence of willful infringement,” the lawsuit states. A search of Kiffin's social media account indicated the post had been removed. The lawsuit argues that Kiffin's $8.75 million salary, the volatility of SEC coaching jobs and the role social media posts play in recruiting make the use of the passage “Winning Isn't Normal” commercial in nature. NEW TECHNOLOGY:How New Technology Is Impacting Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Football Offense and the Future of QBs The complaint, filed in the Oxford Division of the Northern Mississippi District of the U.S. District Court, has been assigned to Senior Judge Michael P. Mills. A summons was issued Tuesday for Kiffin. An Ole Miss spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger on Wednesday that the school has not responded to the lawsuit “at this time.” David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98. Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered Newsletter,straight to your inbox.

