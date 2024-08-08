Annett Kaufmann: From high school to German Olympic hero

In the heart of the Paris Olympics, a name has emerged as a beacon of hope for the German women's table tennis team: 18-year-old Annett Kaufmann. Originally a reserve player, Kaufmann has stepped into the spotlight and shown exceptional talent and composure that has propelled her team to the semi-finals.

Kaufmann’s athletic prowess comes as no surprise. Her father, Andrei, was a champion ice hockey player, and her mother, Anna Korsunova, competed in downhill skiing for Kazakhstan. Even her older sister, Alexandra, took up table tennis at a young age. Annett followed suit, taking up the sport when she was just four years old and quickly showing exceptional promise.

Just a few months ago, Kaufmann was focused on a hurdle like any other 18-year-old, her high school exams. Despite limited recent competition due to her studies, Kaufmann’s dedication and natural talent have proven to be a winning formula. My last tournament was the World Championships in Busan and then I had the German National Senior Championships in mid-June, but otherwise I had no tournaments at all. I had my exams in April and May, then I had a little break to prepare for the German National Championships. The week after, from Monday to Friday, I had all my oral exams.

The German table tennis team initially struggled with injuries in Paris. As a beneficiary of ITTF Development’s With Future in Mind scholarship program, her selection as a reserve player for the German team was a recognition of her potential, but few could have predicted the impact she would have on the tournament.

Kaufmann’s breakthrough moment in Paris came during the match against the USA. National coach Tamara Boros placed her in the number one position and Kaufmann produced an impressive Olympic debut with two victories. In her first singles match, she swept American top player Lily Zhang off the floor to give Germany a 2-0 lead. She later held her nerve in the decisive fifth game against Rachel Sung, winning in four games after losing the first. Her great performance continued in the crucial quarterfinal against India, where she secured two valuable points that propelled Germany into the semifinals.

Before we came here, our number 1 was injured, so of course we were already a bit down. When we came here, our number 2 was also injured, so it wasn't really easy for us to be mentally good again and to fight, even though we don't have the two best players in our team. But that makes me even more proud of us that we managed to win. I think if someone had told me before these games: 'You're going to be in the semi-finals', I would have signed up immediately (right away).”

Kaufmann's rise in the sport began early. At the age of 10, she won her first international medal, a silver at the Euro Mini Champ's U-11 in 2016. National success followed in 2018. Her top achievements include a bronze team medal at the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu and a gold medal with her teammates at the European Table Tennis Championships in 2021 and 2023, before being crowned German national singles champion in June 2024.

Off the court, Kaufman is a big fan of pop star Taylor Swift. When she's under pressure, she finds inspiration in Swift's song “Shake it Off,” which reminds her to stay focused and collected. This mental strength is evident in her recent victories.

The debuting Olympian also has another intriguing interest: Criminology. Fascinated by true-crime documentaries and books, Kaufmann is considering pursuing a career in the field.

Despite the Olympic podium, Kaufmann finds joy in the simple things. Exploring the Olympic Village with her friend Hana Goda and mingling with athletes from other sports is a highlight of her Paris experience. While she has yet to snap a selfie with a celebrity (Alcaraz and Nadal remain elusive targets!), Kaufmann is simply happy to be surrounded by such talent.

I love spending time with my friends, they support me a lot. They, together with my family, are the most important people to me. They watch every game, and even if they are working or busy, they always try to sneak in and watch my games.

As she continues to make her mark at the Paris Olympics, Annett Kaufmann's journey will undoubtedly inspire many young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.