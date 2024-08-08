American teen cricketer on tackling social media trolls, South Asian heritage and 2028 Olympic goals | Cricket News

When the United States of America announced its U-19 team for the ICC World Cup in South Africa last year, the teenagers were subjected to a tirade of insults on social media.

Why?

Because the team consisted mainly of South Asian players.

“I remember there were comments like, ‘This is not an American team, this is an Indian team,'” said Aditi Chudasama, who was 16 at the time.

“I was born and raised here.

“It was the first time I experienced something like that on a big platform. People can just say hateful things about you.

“I was very young and didn't know how to react to this.”

A recent report commissioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)found that the number of social media posts targeting athletes has increased significantly in recent years, with nearly a third of posts now containing negative content targeting sports stars.

“It didn’t take long for me to realise that this is something that is beyond my control. My job is to play cricket and that is what I have to focus on,” Chudasama continued.

“I have to concentrate on what I can do to get the team the job done. I don't pay attention to it anymore and we're a bit used to it.

“I think we're all going into it with a good feeling.”

Image:

Aditi Chudasama started out as a batsman but has recently learnt the art of off-spin





It comes as no surprise that Chudasama's love for cricket began in her family, a sporting tradition common to many.

“I think I got into cricket because I'm from South Asia,” she says.

But playing the sport as a woman in an associated country also came with its own challenges. She had to join a boys’ league due to its lack of popularity and looks back positively on the experience, saying it “made her stronger.”

It also meant Chudasama had to look to her second team, India, for role models – a country where cricket is considered a religion and talent is in abundance.

Her idols include Mithali Raj, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma.

“I had tears in my eyes when I heard Kohli was retiring,” said Chudasama.

“I've always admired his attitude. When I saw him as a child, I saw the way he behaved, especially in difficult times, and that was so admirable.

“You learn a lot from that, how to get through good and bad things. He has carried Indian cricket for a long time and I look up to him.”

Kohli led the Indian U19 team to the World Cup in 2008, when Chudasama was just two years old.

Image:

Virat Kohli announced his T20 retirement after India's World Cup victory earlier this year





Now, 16 years later, the former has retired from the T20 format fresh from winning the World Cup, while the latter has only just begun the journey. And with another Under-19 World Cup around the corner, to be held in Malaysia in January 2025, off-spinner Chudasama has big dreams.

'Americans first and Indians second'

Supporting two teams is a dichotomy familiar to the South Asian diaspora. Chudasama supports India, but the US will always come first.

“I learned everything about the sport in the United States and no matter how far I go, I feel it's my responsibility to give it back.

“I am proud of my country and when we watched the T20 World Cup, we supported the USA with all their stripes and stars.

Image:

Aditi Chudasama is an all-rounder for the US and achieved a four-fer against the West Indians in July





“India is obviously my home country and that's one of the challenges of having two sides.

“America is a very diverse country. We have people from all over the world and South Asian countries are very cricket-dominated, so it was no surprise that the US team had a lot of Indians.

“It's strange that some people don't see us as Americans. We were all born here, but I try not to give it too much time or attention.

“We are American first and Indian second.”

The American Indian Dream

The US men's team performed excellently one of the biggest shocks in cricket history when they defeated Pakistan in a thrilling super-over at the T20 World Cup in Dallas in June.

It was a huge win that put the entire nation in the spotlight, especially Silicon Valley striker Saurabh Netravalkar, who grabbed attention after fans discovered that he plays cricket part-time and is a software engineer at technology company Oracle in real life.

Behind the scenes, the victory also generated more interest in women's football.

Image:

Saurabh Netravalkar (left) and Harmeet Singh (right) celebrate their victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Dallas



“Women's cricket in the United States is growing very, very fast. We have a lot of young talent and they are very good,” Chudasama added.

“It can only get better and it's so exciting to see where we can go.

“When I first started playing we only had enough players to form two teams. Now there are so many girls involved and the home structure is building up to something that will help too.

“Even at matches we have more support now. Little girls tell us that they started playing cricket when they saw us.

“It's overwhelming to think about it. I saw cricket as a sport that united people and now I'm playing a part in that, it's a great feeling.”

Cricket is expected to return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The sport was part of the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris, with only two teams – Great Britain and France – competing for medals.

For Chudasama this is the ultimate dream.

Image:

Aditi Chudasama (right) says US cricket team has high hopes for 2028 Olympics in LA





“It's something we're already thinking about. Obviously our first priority is the World Cup and making an impact there, but the Olympics will be huge,” she said.

“Just the opportunity to be involved is amazing, it's such a prestigious stage with the whole world watching.

“It's exciting because the Men's World Cup had such a huge impact. I can't imagine what impact the Olympics will have.”

Her more immediate goals, however, look a little different.

Image:

The U19 World Cup will take place in Malaysia in January 2025





“As a woman, I realise that playing for an associate country is different than playing cricket for India or England,” said Chudasama.

“It will be a while before I can make it a full-time career. I need an alternative career, so I want to get a degree in physiotherapy or sports science.

“I love representing this country and want to do that as much as possible, but it's also important to be realistic because men's cricket is better paid. There's more pressure on me to be a backup option because I'm a woman.”

Last year, England captain Leah Williamson, who led her team to glory at Euro 2022, said she training to become an accountantand decided to use it as a possible backup career “in case something goes wrong”.

Chudasama hopes that the skills she has learned in the sport will serve her well in the future.

“Cricket taught me perseverance, courage and belief. I take that with me everywhere I go,” she said.

“Cricket's job as a sport is to bring people together, not divide them. It's one of those sports that does that really, really well.

“The world needs more of that.”

South Asian Heritage Month runs from July 18 to August 17 and the theme for 2024 is 'Free to Be Me'.