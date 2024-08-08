Predictions, Projected Depth Chart for Tar Heels in 2024

Prediction season continues as we attempt to predict who will start for North Carolina in the opening week of the 2024 season.

After the departure of star quarterback Drake Maye, one of the top five picks in the NFL Draft, the Tar Heels have remained somewhat under the radar in head coach Mack Brown's sixth season since his return to Chapel Hill.

Fall camp could change these predictions, so they’re not set in stone. Some players are locked in as starters, but other position groups, including quarterback, will continue to compete heading into the season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 29.

Below is a breakdown of the projected UNC football depth chart for the 2024 season.

Quarterback

Beginner: Max Jansen

Reserves: Conner Harrell, Jacoby Criswell

Analysis: For the first time since the 2018 season opener, UNC enters the season without either Sam Howell or Drake Maye at quarterback. A two-horse race that turned into a three-horse race after the spring, the Tar Heels have Max Johnson and Conner Harrell splitting most of the first-team reps in the preseason. Johnson feels like the safest bet to get the nod with Minnesota because of his SEC experience. But we'll likely see all three QBs at points this season.

Running back

Beginner: Omarion Hampton

Reserves:Darwin Barlow, Caleb Hood, Davion Gause

Analysis: The return of All-ACC running back Omarion Hampton should ease some of the pressure on the QBs. Hampton is a game-breaker for the Tar Heels, capable of scoring every time he touches the ball. Darwin Barlow has a similar build, a veteran who played at TCU and Southern Cal.

Wide receivers

Appetizer: JJ Jones, Nate McCollum, Kobe Paysour

Reserves: Jordan Shipp, Gavin Blackwell, Christian Hamilton

Analysis: There's familiarity here with leading returning receiver JJ Jones, along with Nate McCollum, Kobe Paysour and Gavin Blackwell. Each of those players has proven to be reliable pass catchers. Freshman wideout Jordan Shipp is a name that has been mentioned during the preseason as a potential breakout player.

Tight end

Appetizer: Bryson Nesbit, John Copenhaver

Reserves: Jake Johnson

Analysis: The Tar Heels have two of the best tight ends in the ACC. Copenhaver is healthy after an injury-plagued 2023 season and Nesbit returns as a full-fledged NFL prospect. That duo combined for nine TDs last year.

Offensive line

Appetizer: Howard Sampson (left tackle), Jonathan Adorno (left guard), Austin Blaske (center), Willie Lampkin (right guard), Trevyon Green (right tackle)

Reserves: Zach Greenberg, Jakiah Leftwich, Zach Rice, Malik McGowan

Analysis: The quarterback battle is in the spotlight, but the offensive line is perhaps the biggest question mark among UNC's position groups. The Tar Heels have All-ACC guard Willie Lampkin back, but they're missing their other four starters from last season. Lampkin and Georgia transfer Austin Blaske will likely lead that group. Adorno has experience, but Sampson is from North Texas and Green hasn't seen much game action yet.

Line of defense

Appetizer: Kaimon Rucker (defensive end), Kevin Hester Jr. (defensive tackle), Jahvaree Ritzie (defensive tackle), Desmond Evans (defensive end)

Reserves: Beau Atkinson, Joshua Harris, Travis Shaw, Jacolbe Cowan

Analysis: One of UNC’s best players and leaders, Rucker returns after wreaking havoc in the backfield last season as one of the ACC’s best rushers. Des Evans and Beau Atkinson look like the right players and have shown flashes as ends, but the Heels need more from Travis Shaw. Ole Miss transfer Joshua Harris, who played at NC State, is another intriguing piece on the interior.

Linebackers

Appetizer: Power Echols, Amare Campbell

Reserves: Caleb LaVallee, Michael Short

Analysis: Like Rucker, Power Echols is a model of consistency. With Cedric Gray in the NFL, Echols takes over as the primary voice of the defense. Amare Campbell is a potential breakout player as he takes on a larger role as the other starting linebacker.

Defensive backs

Appetizer: Marcus Allen (cornerback), Alijah Huzzie (cornerback), Kaleb Cost (star), Jakeen Harris (safety), Antavious Stick Lane (safety)

Reserves: DeAndre Boykins, Will Hardy, Tyrane Stewart, Ty Adams, Tre Miller

Analysis: The Tar Heels have a wealth of depth at cornerback, including a pair of ball hawks in Marcus Allen and Alijah Huzzie. In addition to the veteran Stick Lane, the Tar Heels brought in NC State transfer Jakeen Harris to bolster the back end. And then there’s DeAndre Boykins, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury.

Specialists

Appetizer: Noah Burnette (kicker), Tom Maginness (punter), Spencer Triplett (long snapper), Alijah Huzzie (returner),

Reserves: Lucas Osada, Chris Culliver, Nate McCollum

Analysis: Burnette missed one field goal and was an All-ACC kicker last season, but UNC has questions at punter. Tom Maginness struggled to turn the field at punter last season, prompting the Heels to bring in some competition in Lucas Osada. UNC has solid options in the return game in Huzzie, McCollum and Chris Culliver.

