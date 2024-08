Paris Olympics: Fans see Chinese table tennis champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin as a couple

Chinese table tennis champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin have not only won Olympic gold, they have also won the hearts of their fans, who consider them an inseparable duo. Their chemistry on the pitch has caused a social media phenomenon, with fans calling them a couple who have overcome successes and challenges side by side. On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Facebook, dedicated fans have created a Chaohua page called 5114 Sha Tou. The cleverly conceived name combines the athletes' dates of birth and nicknames.

This digital haven is filled with photos and videos that show the close bond between the two and spark the imagination of their loyal followers. Fans have created a story between Wang (left) and Sun that goes beyond their playing partnership. Photo: AP The breakdown of nicknames shows the level of fan involvement: 511 and Tou represent Wang, born on May 11 and playfully teased for his da tou, which means big head in English. Meanwhile, 114 and Sha represent Sun, a baby born on November 4 who is affectionately called shasha by her inner circle. This fan-created story adds a touch of romance to the pair's sporting success, transforming their table tennis partnership into a story that extends far beyond the Olympic arena. The dedicated space has over 25,000 posts from over 4,500 fans. Much of the content focuses on how the duo interact on the pitch, with fans commenting on how great they are when they play together. In addition, there are photos and videos of Wang pinching Sun's face while waiting in line to board a flight. Fans comment on how much they love each other and how sweet they are. The hashtag shatou can also be seen on foreign social media platforms such as Instagram and X. Wang and Sun after their mixed doubles win over North Koreans Kim Kum-yong and Ri Jong-sik. Photo: AP An Instagram fan page account shatou20011002 has nearly 8,000 followers. A photo of the duo embracing after matches with the caption I will protect the one I love has received more than 1,000 likes. However, reality seems to deviate from these romantic fantasies. The 61-year-old Luxembourg table tennis veteran Ni Xialian, affectionately called the table tennis grandma, dropped a bombshell during an earlier fan meeting online. She indicated that she is convinced that Wang actually has a girlfriend and that it is not Sun. The revelation has sparked a broader conversation about the nature of fan engagement, with some netizens now cautioning against over-enthusiastic speculation, warning that such intense fan fantasy could potentially have detrimental effects on the athletes themselves. Take part in our sports quiz this Friday to win flights, staycation packages, dinner vouchers and much more. More information: sc.mp/sportquiz

