Table tennis in Paris 2024: Chinese men's team prepares for gold medal clash with Sweden, women's team semi-finals underway





Sun Yingsha extends China's lead World number one Sun Yingsha has extended China's lead to 2-0 with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-3) victory over Lee Eunhye. The Chinese star's performance was exceptional, putting Korea Republic under immense pressure. Wang Manyu will now face Jeon Jihee as China looks set to secure a place in the final. China takes early lead in women's team semi-final China has claimed its first point in the women's team semi-final against the Republic of Korea. The formidable duo of Chen Meng and Wang Manyu proved too strong for Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee, winning the opening match 3-1 (11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9). The match now moves to the singles, with Sun Yingsha taking on Lee Eunhye. Women's team semi-finals take centre stage With the men’s team semi-finals now complete, all eyes are on the final 2 matches of the day, the women’s semi-finals. We have the Chinese women’s team taking on the Republic of Korea. Will the Chinese continue to dominate the event and make their way into the gold medal match, or will the Republic of Korea stop the top favorite? We start the match with the doubles clash between the pair of the Republic of Korea, Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee and the pair of China, Wang Manyu and Chen Meng. China defeats France to reach men's team gold medal match China secured their place in the men's team final after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over France. Wang Chuqin and Ma Long defeated Simon Gauzy and Alexis Lebrun 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-2), before Fan Zhendong won over Felix Lebrun 3-1 (11-3,13-11,8-11,16-14) and Wang Chuqin defeated Alexis Lebrun (3-1, 7-11, 11-8,11-9,11-1) to secure China's place in the final. The Chinese team will now face Sweden in the gold medal match, while France battles Japan for bronze. Fan Zhendong fights past fantastic Felix to extend China's lead The world number 2 had to work hard in his match against the third seed Felix Lebrun but eventually won 3-1. Fan won the first game 11-3 but Felix put in a stunning performance to win the second game 13-11. Fan then won the next game and in the fourth game Fan, despite everything Felix did, managed to win 16-14 to extend Team China's lead. China takes early lead against France China has taken the first point in the men's team semi-final against France. The formidable duo of Wang Chuqin and Ma Long defeated Simon Gauzy and Alexis Lebrun 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-2) to give their team a strong start. The match now moves to the singles match between Fan Zhendong and Felix Lebrun, which promises to be an exciting match.

We are underway here at the South Paris Arena, with the French men's team taking on favourites China. We have Alexis Lebrun and Simon Gauzy in action against Wang Chuqin and Ma Long. Can the French crowd push the team to pull off an upset?

