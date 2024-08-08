Paris 2024 Olympic Games: What time can you watch the France-China table tennis semi-final with the Lebrun brothers?





The French men's table tennis team, represented by Flix and Alexis Lebrun, along with Simon Gauzy, is preparing to face China in the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday 8 August. After brilliantly beating Brazil in the quarter-finals, Les Bleus will challenge the Chinese favourites for a place in the final.

It is the surprise of these Olympic Games: France is vibrating with table tennis, mainly thanks to the performances of Flix and Alexis Lebrun. But there is no time to rest, because thisThursday August 8tha huge mountain stands in the way of Les Bleus. The Lebrun brothers, accompanied by Simon Gauzy, will challenge Team China in the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games table tennis team competitionAfter a convincing victory over Brazil, the French table tennis players are preparing to take on the undisputed favourites of the tournament at the Arena Paris Sud. The French dominated the Brazilians (3-0) and qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympic team tournament on Wednesday. Since 2008, when this event was introduced at the Games, the Chinese have always won gold, underlining the enormity of the challenge for the Tricolores. Flix Lebrun will face Fan Zhendongwho defeated him in the semi-finals of the individual tournament. Flix Lebrunwho won a bronze medal in singles, became the youngest individual Olympic medalist in history at the age of 17. Together with his brother Alexis And Simon Gaashe is just one victory away from offering France a second medal at these Games. Alexis Lebrun expressed their enthusiasm:“We really enjoy playing together… It's going to be a great match“, while Flix promised that Les Bleus“their best” against the Chinese favorites. Simon Gauzy added:“We will get enough rest and prepare ourselves well. After an easy 3-0 win over Slovenia in their opening match, Les Bleus dominated the Brazilians, led by Hugo Calderano. With this clear victory they reached the last four as they had hoped. Now they face the Chinese wallwith the newly crowned Olympic champion Fan Zhendong, Tokyo Olympic champion Ma Long and world champion Wang Chuqin. Watch the semi-final on France Tlvisions and Eurosport this Thursday 8th August at 10am. Paris 2024 Olympic Games: What time can you watch the France-China table tennis team semi-final on TV? Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 10:00 AM Paris 2024 Olympic Games: On which channel can you watch the France-China table tennis team semi-final on TV? The match will be broadcast on France televisions channels, including France 2 and France 3. Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Who are the medal-winning table tennis athletes? Summary

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are here! Dive into the table tennis events and discover the medal-winning athletes in the discipline, with an update on the French in the running.

If you like tennis, chances are you also like table tennis, also known as ping-pong! This (small) racket sport has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is not to be missed this summer during the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024. A chance to learn more about the history, the rules and our medal chances! [Read more]

