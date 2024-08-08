Worcestershire launches Red Ball Festival of Cricket





Worcestershire will host a Red Ball Festival of Cricket ahead of the crucial home game against Kent, which kicks off on Thursday 22 August. The club are hoping for a full house at Visit Worcestershire New Road so they can support the team and promote the four-day cricket match to a wider audience. The ticket prices for the match have been reduced to 10,-. Juniors can enter for FREE, while members will receive a guest pass on their account to invite friends and family. Supporters are invited to enjoy a picnic on the pitch every day during lunchtime on the outdoor pitch. You can add a lunch hamper with sandwiches, scones and cakes plus a bottle of prosecco to your ticket order. On Thursday 22nd August the focus will be on junior supporters, with a child-friendly tour and a fun family trail, as well as an on-field performance with the Worcestershire Cricket Foundation. There will also be inflatable bouncy castles, games on the Scoreboard Square and a new flood sign will be unveiled behind the Basil D'Oliveira stand. The second day focuses on club history with the unveiling of a new captain’s board. There will also be ground tours and a memorabilia exhibition, featuring historical and lesser-known archive items in the EBC Suite on View 3. Head Grounds Manager Stephen Manfield will give a short lecture on the art of preparing a four-day pitch during lunch on the square. There will also be a Worcestershire Old Players Association lunch in BEARD Terrace and a life members lunch in the Chestnut Marquee. On the third day, the annual cricket memorabilia fair takes place in Chestnut Marquee. Our popular BEARD Terrace hospitality program also features guest speakers on Thursdays and Saturdays, including Ashley Giles, Charlie Morris and Kevin Sharp. Ashley Giles, CEO of Worcestershire, said: We are keen to inspire a new generation of fans to experience the excitement of four days of cricket. There is something for everyone to enjoy at this match and it would be fantastic to see a full stadium cheering on the team in their battle to retain Division One status. Red Ball Festival of Cricket programme Thursday

Beard Terrace Hospitality featuring breakfast with Charlie Morris and Kevin Sharp

Play on the field skills session & net in Scoreboard Square

Free historical tours

WCCC History Exhibition in EBC Suite

Lunch on the outdoor field Friday

Worcestershire Old Players Association Lunch – BEARD Terrace

Lifetime Members Lunch Marquee

Walking cricket

WCCC History Exhibition in EBC Suite

Free historical tours TBC

The Art of Preparing a Four Day Pitch – Stephen Manfield – Lunch Break on the Field Saturday

Beard Terrace Hospitality with Breakfast with Ashley Giles

Memorabilia Day Marquee

Lunch on the outdoor field

WCCC History Exhibition in EBC Suite

