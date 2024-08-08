The Strad News – Tennis star Novak Djokovic swaps racket for viola





Read more news items here With 24 Grand Slam titles to his name and now finally an Olympic gold medal, culminating in the much-vaunted Career Golden Slam, tennis player Novak Djokovic is trying out a new skill: playing the viola. Djokovic is celebrating his long-awaited victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics in southern Croatia. On the island of Vrnik, near Korula, string duo Julian Rachlin and Sarah McElravy organized a short, impromptu concert in a church in honor of Djokovic and his family. Djokovic took McElravy's 1785 Lorenzo Storioni viola and played a duet with some accompaniment with Julian Rachlin on his 1704 ex-Liebig violin. Both instruments were loaned from Dkfm. Angelika Prokopp Privatstiftung in Vienna. Djokovic imitated playing the violin to celebrate victory after a match. He said he did this gesture in honor of his six-year-old daughter Tara, who has been learning to play the violin for six months. The Serbian tennis player has described his Olympic gold medal win as his greatest career achievement, after finally achieving the distinction in his fifth Olympic Games. He won the bronze medal in Beijing 2008, but was unable to secure the gold in subsequent Games. On Sunday 4 August 2024, Djokovic claimed victory over Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-6(3) 7-6(2). In The Best of Technique, you'll discover top playing tips from the world's best string players and teachers. It's filled with exercises for students, plus examples from the standard repertoire to show you how to incorporate technique into your playing. The Strads Masterclass series brings together the finest string players with some of the finest string works ever written. Masterclass has always been one of our most popular sections and has been an invaluable resource for aspiring soloists, chamber musicians and string teachers since the 1990s. American collector David L. Fulton amassed one of the finest collections of stringed instruments of the 20th century. This year’s calendar pays tribute to some of these priceless treasures, including Yehudi Menuhin’s celebrated Lord Wilton Guarneri, the Carlo Bergonzi once played by Fritz Kreisler, and four instruments by Antonio Stradivari.

