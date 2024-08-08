Olympics turn gruesome with bloody scene in women's hockey





Olympic hockey was halted on Wednesday after disturbing scenes occurred in the women's semi-final. Dutch star player Joosje Burg received a hard blow to the face when she was standing a few meters away from her opponent during a contest for the ball during the match between the Netherlands and Argentina. Burg's face was covered in blood from a horrible incident, so the TV broadcast decided to no longer cover her condition as she was receiving treatment. The broadcast showed the 27-year-old collapsing to the ground, after which her teammates rushed to her side. Dutch Joosje Burg is being treated for a serious injury during the Olympic Games on August 7, 2024. REUTERS Joosje Burg was shot in the face. AP Joosje Burg gets hit in the face during hockey event at the Olympic Games. AP The medical staff also quickly took action and immediately ran onto the field. Burg lay motionless on the ground for several minutes as she was treated by staff who held a bandage around her nose. OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 Blood was streaming down her face as she lay on the ground. Photos also showed blood streaming down her face and falling onto the field. The match was stopped for more than five minutes while she received medical attention. Burg was eventually able to leave the field with the help of four medical workers. Joosje Burg is helped after she was injured. AP Joosje Burg returned to the game. REUTERS Dutch officials help Joosje Burg. AP It took even longer for the match to resume as officials had to clean up the blood still on the field. Incredibly, Burg was able to continue later in the match with her nose taped shut. Burg was not allowed to wear the same shirt because of the blood and wore a different shirt without a number on the back. stream olympic games 2024 To watch every minute of the 2024 Olympics, look no further than Peacock. For $7.99/month, you get access to and can live stream every event from Paris, plus extras like highlights, Gold Zoneand more. Want to stream the Paris Olympics for free? Check out the free trials of DIRECTV Stream (5 days) and Hulu + Live TV (3 days). Both include the networks you need to watch the Olympics. New York Post may receive compensation and/or an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Employees had to make a makeshift number out of tape so she could be identified by the referee on the field. The score was still 0-0 when Burg was injured two minutes before the end of the first quarter. Joosje Burg and the Netherlands compete for the gold medal. Getty Images Joosje Burg was carried off the field on a stretcher. Getty Images The Netherlands eventually won 3-0 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. They now play China in the final after beating Belgium. It will be the country's sixth consecutive gold medal hockey match. The Dutch are chasing a record fifth Olympic gold medal.

