Cricket videos were viewed over 50 billion times last year: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan





At the Brandcast event in New Delhi, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan highlighted the platform’s success and engagement, especially in the cricket space. “Cricket videos have been viewed over 50 billion times in the past year,” Mohan said at the August 7 event, which brought together creators and fans of the brand. He highlighted that this impressive figure includes a variety of content that fosters the community around cricket, such as livestreams of the T20 World Cup victory, creators re-enacting key IPL matches and personal moments from players' lives off the field, such as marriage proposals. Mohan also noted that there are now more than 11,000 Indian channels with over a million subscribers, a stark contrast to the mere 11 channels that reached this milestone nine years ago when he joined YouTube. YouTube Shorts launched in India in September 2020 and has amassed trillions of views in just three years, making it one of the most popular platforms among Indian users. The platform’s growth in India isn’t limited to mobile devices; it has also become one of the most streamed apps on Connected TVs, with viewership quadrupling in the last three years. Indian creators are making videos inspired by local trends that are shaping global culture. YouTube is number one in reach and watch time in India. And we just achieved a huge milestone. Shorts, which we first launched in India, now has trillions of views here, Mohan said, underscoring the platform’s achievements in the Indian market. During his keynote, Mohan reaffirmed YouTube’s commitment to continuous innovation. Encouraged by the platform’s extraordinary growth, he expressed excitement about its future. Mohan hinted at the integration of generative AI capabilities, suggesting that everything from creation to fandom will become even bigger. He cited the recent rollout of AI tools designed to enhance human creativity, including the July launch of Dream Screen, a feature that allows users to create AI-generated backgrounds for Shorts by simply typing in an idea. He indicated that this is just the beginning and that the team is committed to developing AI technology that builds on their track record of responsibility and creative expression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/cricket-videos-garner-over-50-billion-views-over-last-year-youtube-ceo-neal-mohan-440643-2024-08-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos