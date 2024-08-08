Sports
AthlonSports reporter provides more details on drama in Colorado American football locker room
AthlonSports' Steve Corder provided further details on his shocking Colorado football game dressing room report — one who claimed that there had been multiple fights that Deion Sanders promoted — during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show.
Corder said gun culture was “rampant” in Colorado's locker room and even criticized coach Prime and Travis Hunter for carrying weapons while fishing.
“It's rampant there,” Corder said of the gun allegations behind the scenes at CU. “There's a video circulating that I found after the play where they're asking, I believe it's Bucky, going around asking who's the most strapped on the team. And people are giving their opinions. It's not just one person. It's multiple people.
“I also found a video last night of Travis Hunter and Deion fishing and there’s a gun in plain sight while he’s fishing. It just seems like it’s part of the culture.”
The line about Hunter and Coach Prime fishing together with a gun shouldn’t be lumped in with the rest of the report on Colorado’s gun culture. Hunter is from Georgia and Deion is from Florida. It’s always been a part of their lives and Southerners carry it with them when they’re out in the wilderness.
And the rest? Not good. But maybe Bucky didn't ask players what Corder thought he was.
That wouldn't be smart of Well Off Media.
Apparently, AthlonSports isn’t backing down from what Corder previously published. In fact, the publication and reporter doubled down by going on the Dan Le Batard Show.
Corder and AthlonSports either have verified reporting that cannot be successfully brought to court, or they are challenging Deion and Co. to take legal action.
This story is getting juicier as the days go by. 2024 is shaping up to be a rollercoaster ride of epic proportions.
