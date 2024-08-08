England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





Everything you need to know about buying tickets for the 2025 English Summer International Cricket Tournament.

Want to know more about how to buy tickets for England cricket matches and how to be the first to access tickets as soon as they go on sale? Sign up to We Are England Cricket Supporters to be the first to know about England men's and women's international matches and how to buy tickets for summer 2025. England Women were unbeaten in their white-ball IT20 and ODI series this year, putting in an epic performance in front of sell-out crowds. England Men also look strong ahead of their Rothesay Test Series against Sri Lanka, which kicks off at Emirates Old Trafford on 21 August 2024. You can buy tickets for 2024 on our tickets page. Are you already a WAECS member? Make sure you are signed up to receive ticket information from the ECB. You can check your communication settings in your member hub by logging in via the web or app page. There are many ways to get tickets for English cricket matches. Sign up for We are England Cricket Supporters If you register with WAECS you will be able to purchase tickets for England cricket matches during a special priority window during the draw. This is a great opportunity to buy tickets and secure your place to see England during what is set to be a sell out summer! If you have opted in to receive ticket marketing from the ECB, details about the priority window will be shared with you via email.. You can also to apply for eCal, who will ensureYou know exactly when the England men's and women's teams will play next year. Registration to WAECS is free. If you have not registered yet, you canregister here now. WAECS members will have priority access to both men's and women's competitions and can purchase tickets directly through the province's ticketing websites before the voting period ends. Join the vote Voting for the 2025 English international tickets will open soon*. Voting can be accessed via ECB.co.uk/ticketsor go directly to the ticket pages of the County Cricket Club where the event is taking place. *Some host countries use alternative voting dates. Membership of the County Cricket Club The first opportunity to obtain tickets is usually through membership of the County Cricket Club hosting the match(es) you wish to attend. Please contact the relevant County Cricket Club for details of their membership schemes, prices and benefits. General sales Subject to availability, tickets for England men's and women's national team matches in 2025 will go on general sale once the polls and priority periods close in autumn 2024.

