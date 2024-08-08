Why the SEC and Big Ten Oligarchy Are Ruining College Football

Ask columnist Jason Williams anything sports-related or non-sports-related and he'll pick out some of your questions and answer them on Cincinnati.com. Email:[email protected]

Subject: Realignment, transfer portal and NIL take their toll on college football interest

Message: I have been a Bearcats fan for a long time. I love college football and everything that goes with it, spending Saturday afternoons on campus, the traditions and tailgating. However, I can’t remember a preseason where I was so uninterested. I just can’t get excited. Not just about the Bearcats, but about football in general. Some of my friends feel the same way.

Answer: You are not alone.

American football is my favorite sport on college campuses. I have never been more excited for the start of a season since I started following the sport in the mid-80s.

Life came at us fast. Rapid redistricting has transformed the SEC and Big Ten into an oligarchy. NIL and the transfer portal have made 25 or so programs relevant and most of the rest a minor league team. Of course, there will be a few surprise teams here and there outside the rich league each season.

I am a UC alumnus. I am a lifelong Marshall Thundering Herd fan, having grown up in Southeast Ohio. When all of these changes started happening a few years ago, I worried that the day would come when my interest would wane. I just didn’t think it would happen this quickly.

I used to memorize the name, number, and face of the Herds squad. It was easy every year because so many guys came back. I can’t name five players from the Marshall team now. I’ve been debating whether or not to renew my season tickets since spring. It used to be an easy decision, one I could make with the push of a button.

Unless you’re a fan of an SEC team that’s not Vanderbilt, a team in the top half of the Big Ten, Notre Dame, and a few other blueblood programs, welcome to the season of uncertainty. You can barely name anyone on the roster. You have no idea if your team is going to be good or bad. So you temper your enthusiasm and expectations. You check out.

You are for the school. The children used to play for the school. Everyone developed a relationship in 3-5 years. You watched the boys grow up. You learned their names and stories. You bonded with the star players and were proud that they represented your university.

It was fun to watch a player like UC's Desmond Ridder grow from a promising freshman to a superstar in his senior year, leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and then being drafted in the third round.

Nowadays, there's a good chance that a kid like that would be snatched up by Ohio State or an SEC school after his sophomore or junior year.

Now the good players play for the highest bidder. You still cheer for the name on the front of the shirt, but the player now plays for the name on the back.

UC has 47 new players. They had 33 new players going into last season. Can most Bearcats fans name any other players besides Dontay The Godfather Corleone?

Football wasn’t designed to have this kind of roster turnover every season. The schemes are complex. They’re dependent on team chemistry and timing. There are multiple position groups that need time to work together to maintain success from week to week and year to year. And that’s not to mention how the physical demands of the sport play a role in player and team development.

How can schools that don't bring in superstars every year remain successful with so much staff turnover?

I wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of mediocre, mistake-prone football on Saturday. We'll see even more big dogs dumping on underdogs. We'll see even fewer Marshalls surprising Notre Dames.

Everyone loves an underdog, except for the few greedy rich kids who run college football.

What will happen to college football for those of us who don't cheer for the SEC and Big Ten elite?

The answer scares me.