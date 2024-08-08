Sports
Why the SEC and Big Ten Oligarchy Are Ruining College Football
Ask columnist Jason Williams anything sports-related or non-sports-related and he'll pick out some of your questions and answer them on Cincinnati.com. Email:[email protected]
Subject: Realignment, transfer portal and NIL take their toll on college football interest
Message: I have been a Bearcats fan for a long time. I love college football and everything that goes with it, spending Saturday afternoons on campus, the traditions and tailgating. However, I can’t remember a preseason where I was so uninterested. I just can’t get excited. Not just about the Bearcats, but about football in general. Some of my friends feel the same way.
Answer: You are not alone.
American football is my favorite sport on college campuses. I have never been more excited for the start of a season since I started following the sport in the mid-80s.
Life came at us fast. Rapid redistricting has transformed the SEC and Big Ten into an oligarchy. NIL and the transfer portal have made 25 or so programs relevant and most of the rest a minor league team. Of course, there will be a few surprise teams here and there outside the rich league each season.
I am a UC alumnus. I am a lifelong Marshall Thundering Herd fan, having grown up in Southeast Ohio. When all of these changes started happening a few years ago, I worried that the day would come when my interest would wane. I just didn’t think it would happen this quickly.
I used to memorize the name, number, and face of the Herds squad. It was easy every year because so many guys came back. I can’t name five players from the Marshall team now. I’ve been debating whether or not to renew my season tickets since spring. It used to be an easy decision, one I could make with the push of a button.
Unless you’re a fan of an SEC team that’s not Vanderbilt, a team in the top half of the Big Ten, Notre Dame, and a few other blueblood programs, welcome to the season of uncertainty. You can barely name anyone on the roster. You have no idea if your team is going to be good or bad. So you temper your enthusiasm and expectations. You check out.
You are for the school. The children used to play for the school. Everyone developed a relationship in 3-5 years. You watched the boys grow up. You learned their names and stories. You bonded with the star players and were proud that they represented your university.
It was fun to watch a player like UC's Desmond Ridder grow from a promising freshman to a superstar in his senior year, leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and then being drafted in the third round.
Nowadays, there's a good chance that a kid like that would be snatched up by Ohio State or an SEC school after his sophomore or junior year.
Now the good players play for the highest bidder. You still cheer for the name on the front of the shirt, but the player now plays for the name on the back.
UC has 47 new players. They had 33 new players going into last season. Can most Bearcats fans name any other players besides Dontay The Godfather Corleone?
Football wasn’t designed to have this kind of roster turnover every season. The schemes are complex. They’re dependent on team chemistry and timing. There are multiple position groups that need time to work together to maintain success from week to week and year to year. And that’s not to mention how the physical demands of the sport play a role in player and team development.
How can schools that don't bring in superstars every year remain successful with so much staff turnover?
I wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of mediocre, mistake-prone football on Saturday. We'll see even more big dogs dumping on underdogs. We'll see even fewer Marshalls surprising Notre Dames.
Everyone loves an underdog, except for the few greedy rich kids who run college football.
What will happen to college football for those of us who don't cheer for the SEC and Big Ten elite?
The answer scares me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/columnists/jason-williams/2024/08/07/sec-big-ten-impact-cincinnati-bearcats-college-football-fans/74707120007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the SEC and Big Ten Oligarchy Are Ruining College Football
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by eight points in new poll
- Peter Moore: Do we still have confidence in our politics?
- President Jokowi receives credentials from ten ambassadors from friendly countries
- Pakistan's current government will not last more than two months, says Imran Khan
- Google DeepMind develops a robust amateur table tennis robot
- UK pension reform: Traffic light system proposed | Pensions Industry
- Trump told Xi he would 'bomb China' over Taiwan
- Trump had previously praised Walz for his response to 2020 protests, audio shows | US Elections 2024
- PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas of Wayanad on Saturday
- Turkey, Qatar call for calm in Middle East crisis