China reaches men's table tennis team final with 3-0 win over fierce France





PARIS – The Chinese men's table tennis team defeated host country France 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday. However, the result did not do justice to the thrilling matches that drew a packed stadium of French and Chinese fans. From the start, the French duo Alexis Lebrun and Simon Gauzy put pressure on the Chinese top players Ma Long and Wang Chuqin and ended with an 11-11 draw. However, the Chinese took match point and won the match first 13-11 and then 3-0, reaching the final against Sweden. Lebrun's 17-year-old brother Felix, who had lost 4-0 to Fan Zhendong in the men's singles semifinals, turned things around when the two met again and played a better match, holding the tie until 11-11 in the second game and winning the third game 11-8. In the fourth game Felix delayed his opponent's victory as long as possible with some incredible saves, which earned him loud cheers. In the end Fan won 16-14, far above the usual 11 points needed to win a game. “I think we gave our best performance today. We lost 3-0, but we all played great today, so I hope we can play even better tomorrow,” said Felix, whose team will face Japan in the bronze medal match on Friday. Alexis, 20, also played an impressive match against world number one Wang Chuqin, with many spectacular lobs. He won several points by disrupting Wang's rhythm and forcing errors, and won the first game 11-7. Wang recovered and won three games in a row, limiting Alexis to just one point in the final game. “His lobs were pretty threatening and I got a little anxious, afraid he would switch to an attacking play,” Wang said. “I lost some patience, but as the game went on, I gradually got more comfortable with those high balls, so I started to get a better feel for the flow of the game.” Despite table tennis not being a top sport in the country, Thursday’s match was widely broadcast on French television and streaming services. The French players are not only gaining more fans at home, but are also receiving praise and raising concerns for the Chinese team. “They are already one of our toughest opponents, especially if you look at their performance in this match. Whether it's Simon or the Lebrun brothers, they are all relatively young, which makes them one of the best teams in the world,” said China's Ma, one of the sport's most decorated players. REUTERS

