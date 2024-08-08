Sports
Goodman: Time to rethink everything we know about Alabama football
This is an opinion piece.
_______________
An ice cream social was held at the University of Alabama after football practice on Wednesday.
The swimsuits were put on for fall camp, the sun came out, and then the ice cream man drove his van onto the practice field to celebrate a hard day's work.
An ice cream truck at Alabama football practice? I had to look twice. No matter how hot it was, my eyes weren't playing tricks on me.
The truck played its ice cream song and the Crimson Tide had a great time.
Paul Bryant had his Junction Boys at Texas A&M, and new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has his Ice Cream Crimson Tide. My only complaint is that there were no treats for reporters either. What’s a writer to do to drop a bombshell?
As I listened to receiver Germie Bernard talk about DeBoer's love of ice cream parties after practice, I wondered if former Alabama coach Nick Saban had ever had an ice cream cone in his life.
Saban is gone and everything is different about Alabama these days. I'm not complaining either. For the first time in years, I couldn't ask an assistant coach at Alabama once but two questions on the record during fall camp. For the first time in a while, Alabama reporters are getting a peek behind the scenes. On Wednesday, my first day in Tuscaloosa for fall camp, I walked through the indoor training facility for the first time in years and felt welcomed instead of boxed in.
Employees even said: Hi.
What in the world?
Under Saban, reporters were treated like the enemy or worse. Press conferences were scripted and controlled. Even positive stories were vilified as rat poison. It created a hostile work environment at all times. I had staff members watching my every move when assistant coaches and players were around.
I will never forget the Rose Bowl media day. Everyone was on edge. I was talking to the priest at Saban, Father Gerald Holloway, and one of the Alabama PR people was hanging around trying to eavesdrop. Father Holloway officiated at my son’s memorial service and has been a friend of my family for decades.
Looking back, it's easy to understand why Saban was so uncomfortable. He was about to retire. I had a good idea it was coming, but no one dared to talk about it.
It’s time to rethink everything we know about Alabama football. Saban ran the program with fear. DeBoer does things differently. Both ways work, but with DeBoer, everyone’s blood pressure seems to be a little lower.
One of the big questions for Alabama this season is the ability of its new offensive coordinator. Nick Sheridan wasn’t DeBoer’s first choice, and that has some people nervous about Alabama’s transition from one head coach to another. Originally, DeBoer had planned to bring his longtime offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, from Washington to Alabama. At the last minute, and after DeBoer had already been hired, the Seattle Seahawks came in and made their play.
Grubb decided to stay in the Pacific Northwest and Sheridan, who was coaching tight ends at Washington, was promoted.
Sheridan and DeBoer have a solid history together. They coached together as assistants at Indiana in 2019. When DeBoer left to coach Fresno State in 2020, Sheridan stayed behind and took over DeBoer’s old job as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator. DeBoer was hired by Washington for the 2022 season. That’s when both Sheridan and Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. left the Midwest for the West Coast.
I like Sheridan. I get the impression he’s an old-fashioned, no-nonsense football guy. His dad is a beloved linebackers coach. Sheridan was asked about the ice cream social and he swatted the question away like an annoying fly buzzing around the brim of his cap.
“I can't say I paid much attention to the post-practice snack,” Sheridan said. “I'm sure this isn't the first time coach has given the boys ice cream.”
I was told before the interview that Sheridan already has a reputation for being short and sweet. His answer to my first question fit the profile.
Why did the dynamic between Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBeor work so well in Washington?
Trust, Sheridan said. I think that would be the easiest answer. Trust.
When I asked a follow-up question, Sheridan gave a more open answer.
How does Kalen build trust with his assistant coaches?
Communication, Sheridan said. You know, I think in any relationship, trust is earned, and he's hired people who are great people and really good at what they do.
But I think constant communication. I think he does a great job of setting a vision for the staff of what his standards and expectations are. He holds us to that constantly and we have incredibly high standards collectively as a staff and certainly the vision and leadership that he sets, we follow that example.
I think he empowers the coaching staff, he hires people that he trusts and you all know I'm biased, right? I love the man and I think he's a great head coach and a great leader. He's a great husband and father. I mean, is there any other good things you want me to say about Kalen?
No, that's enough for now, coach.
Sounds a bit like Saban, but with ice cream.
BEING HEARD
Joseph Goodman is the leading sports columnist for the Alabama Media Group, and author of the most controversial sports book ever written, We Want Bama: A Season of Hope and the Making of Nick Saban's Ultimate Team.
