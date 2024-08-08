Women's tennis welcomes new 2024-25 class





NEW YORK Columbia Women's Tennis Head Coach Ilene Weintraub officially introduced three newcomers to the 2024-25 roster on Thursday. The incoming class was rated the No. 6 recruiting class in the country by tennisrecruiting.net. The class includes Emily Baek from Suwanee, Georgia, Malak El Allami from Casablanca, Morocco and Amber-Yin from St. Louis, Missouri. Details on this season's incoming class are below. Fans can view the full 2024-25 Columbia women's tennis roster by clicking this link. EMILY BAEK FY CC Suwanee, Georgia / Lambert

PRE-COLUMBIAN Earned varsity letters in all four years of high school Named Most Valuable Player with an undefeated record by playing one singles in all four years of high school without losing a set Led the varsity team to a regional and state championship Named in the Top 10 high school players in the nation by UTR Named a student-athlete in all four years of high school Rated as a blue-chip recruit by TennisRecruiting.net Top 10 finish in G12 and G14, and Top 20 finish in G16 and G18 Bronze Ball winner in doubles at L1 USTA Indoor Nationals with incoming teammate Amber-Yin Undefeated in singles at the 2022 16s L1 USTA Spring Team Nationals 2023 18's L3 USTA Southern Closed Champion Undefeated in singles ranked #1 at the 2023 18's L3 Nationals Mixed Team Tournament Undefeated in singles ranked #1 at the 2024 18's L3 Nationals Gold Team Tournament Graduated with High Honors in the top 5% of class. PERSONAL Daughter of Orson and Kelly Baek Has one sibling, Ethan Coached a diverse group of 12 children, building the foundation for their tennis technique while nurturing their passion for the game Completed over 100 hours of community service both in and out of the classroom Graduated from Columbia College. MALAK EL ALLAMI FY CC Casablanca, Morocco / Azhar Erriad II/EdOptions Academy

PRE-COLUMBIAN Became the first Moroccan girl to win a Junior Grand Slam singles match with a victory at Wimbledon in 2023. Represented Morocco at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Finals, where she helped her country to a record-breaking sixth place finish. Reached the second round in both singles and doubles at the 2024 Roland Garros Junior Championship. Reached a career-high ITF Junior Ranking of 36 (26 February 2024). 2024 J100 Rabat singles champion. 2024 J100 Mohammedia singles champion. 2024 J200 Cairo singles champion. Competed at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the 2023 Wimbledon Junior Championship. PERSONAL Born July 28, 2006. Enrolled at Columbia College. AMBER YIN FY CC St. Louis, Missouri / Lafayette

PRE-COLUMBIAN 2023 Post Dispatch Metro Player of the Year 2023 Class 3 Singles State Champion Helped team finish 3rd at 2023 State Championships Ranked No. 1 in the nation with USTA rankings in the 12s, 14s, and 16s 2021 Easterbowl 14s Doubles Champion Finished 2nd at 16s National Indoors (2021) 12's Winter National Singles and Doubles Champion (2018) Finished 3rdrd in indoor doubles (2018) with fellow incoming freshmen Emily Baek . PERSONAL Daughter of Steven Yin and Mary Wang Has one sibling, Mia Attends Columbia College. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Women's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsWTEN), Instagram (@culionswten), and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

