China beats Belgium to reach Olympic hockey final





China reached the women's hockey final after beating world number three Belgium on penalties at the 2024 Paris Hockey Tournament on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese women's hockey team is underrated and overlooked, but has made a huge impact at the highest level of the sport by beating European powerhouse Belgium in a dramatic semi-final to qualify for the Olympic final for the first time in 16 years. The Chinese team entered the semi-finals against the world number three on Wednesday and fought as hard as they did during these Games. The team started strongly with a goal from Zou Meirong in the second half and remained calm after Belgian Emma Puvrez scored the equalizer in the final minutes, making it 1-1 at the end of regulation time. After conceding two goals in the nerve-racking shootout, Team China kept their cool and scored three in a row. Goalkeeper Ye Jiao then rose to the occasion and stopped the next three attempts by the Belgians with great saves, securing Team China a final spot at the Olympic Games abroad for the first time. The last time China reached the Olympic final was in 2008 in Beijing, on home soil. Team China are the lowest ranked team in the semi-finals at sixth in the world rankings and will continue to fight for a triumphant sequel to their David and Goliath exploits. On Friday, the team will challenge world number one, the Netherlands, in the final at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in the western suburbs of Paris. Alyson Annan, Team China's head coach and an Australian legend in the sport, said her girls will go into the final without any pressure. “(We have) everything to gain and nothing to lose,” Annan, a two-time Olympic champion as a player, said after Team China's thrilling penalty shootout win over Belgium on Wednesday. “We've been talking about this all the time since I started. We want to win a medal. We want to be on the podium in Paris. I say that almost every training. That's why we're doing this and that's why we have to do this,” Annan said of the confidence and mental strength she has instilled in the team since taking over the Chinese program in 2022. After all other ball sports teams from the country were eliminated from the Paris Olympics, the Chinese women's hockey team gave the entire delegation a morale boost by winning at least one silver medal in Paris. “Hopefully what we have done here can bring more attention to the sport in China, and inspire more girls to pick up a hockey stick and give it a try. This means everything for the profile of the sport and for everyone in the team,” said Chinese captain Ou Zixia after the victory.

