Rain spoils tasty clash as Northeast impresses again

Group B leaders Glamorgan and Warwickshire both gave up their 100 percent Metro Bank One Day Cup records in very frustrating fashion by recording 'no result' at Edgbaston. On a rainy day in Birmingham, after a long-delayed start, a match of 21 overs per team was started and Glamorgan reached 143 for five from 18 overs, despite a series of further interruptions.

Sam Northeast (68 not out, 39 balls) led his team to a challenging total, with Warwickshire facing a D/L target of 155 in 18 overs. But before they could get going, the rain that had been lingering all day at Second City returned to spoil the match. With a point apiece, the two teams remain strong in Group B. They will be hoping for better weather luck next Sunday when Warwickshire take on Yorkshire at Rugby School and Glamorgan take on Leicestershire in Leicester. Credit the umpires and groundstaff for at least speeding up some of the cricket on the greyest day in Birmingham since 9 March 1922 (a particularly grey day in a very grey month). When the cricket finally started, it was effectively a T20 batting match and Glamorgan's openers were soon to be destroyed in T20 style. Kiran Carlson skied a rut off Michael Booth and was superbly caught by a diving Tazeem Ali at fine leg. William Smale's plan to get down the wicket to Olly Hannon-Dalby was foiled by an in-ducker hitting his middle stump. Northeast and Tom Bevan (23, 25) rebuilt with a stand of 54 in 45 balls before the latter struck Tazeem to short fine leg. Warwickshire's bowlers gave little away, forcing the batters to take risks, one of which cost Billy Root (21, 16) dearly when he hit a cut off Tazeem on his stumps. Eighteen-year-old leg-spinner Tazeem bowled with impressive composure, but Northeast is in good form and managed to hit a half-century from 32 balls despite the poor light and drizzle. The rain returned with Glamorgan on 135 for four from 17 overs and bizarrely, with more interruptions to come, when the weather improved they set off again for another over. They extended their total to 143 for five before the ever-present rain brought the match to an unfortunate end.

