Hopewell High School football player dies during practice





A beloved Virginia high school football player died Monday during a team practice, leaving the community in shock. The teen was a student at Hopewell High School. According to the school district, the incident occurred when the team took a water break after about 40 minutes of light exercise “Following standard safety protocols.” According to Hopewell City Public Schools, the student collapsed 10 feet away, near the bus. “Two coaches were nearby and immediately performed CPR and called 911. There was an AED on site, but paramedics arrived promptly and before the AED was deployed,” the district said. “Paramedics provided additional medical support and immediately transported the student to the hospital.” The district has released the student's name, but local news station WTVR identified him as Jayvion TaylorSuperintendent Dr. Melody Hackney told The Progress-Index, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the player was 15 years old and in the 10th grade. “He was just so positive, one of the best guys I’ve ever known,” co-star Orrin Besley told WTVR. Tragedy:'Her last jump of the day': Skydiving instructor dies after hitting dust cloud, student injured 'One of the most authentic' students, officials say The school district described Jayvion as a “light” and “one of the most genuine and remarkable students our staff has ever worked with.” “Our coaches and team do much more than just football and are devastated. We respectfully ask that the entire school community be given time to mourn the overwhelming loss of this remarkable young man,” the statement continued. Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry acknowledged the student's death at a press conference on Tuesday, WSLS reported. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hopewell High School football program,” Pry said. The high school is located in Hopewell, approximately 22 miles from Richmond. Petition reveals community concerns This week, friends and loved ones gathered for an emotional prayer vigil in the school gym to honor the teen's life. According to WWBT, his aunt said the cause of death has not yet been revealed. A balloon is released planned for the Hopewell School Football Field on Saturday night. a Change.org petition On Tuesday, Jayvion's death was called “preventable” and it was claimed that the soccer practice took place under “extreme conditions.” The school that day was humid and about 90 degrees Fahrenheit. “The air conditioning system, which breaks down every year, broke down again, leaving the floors wet with sweat and humidity,” the petition reads. “Despite considering the option of closing the school, the decision was made to keep the school open.” According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, it was Monday it is 88 degreeswith a heat index of 90 to 98. In the statement, the school district also noted that administrators have completed the bidding process for athletic training services, which is scheduled to begin early next week, Aug. 12. The school was closed Tuesday “due to air conditioning issues,” but classes resumed Wednesday, officials said. The petition included a list of demands, including upgrading the air conditioning system and communicating with parents and caregivers about issues such as gas leaks, air conditioning malfunctions and lockdown drills. Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected].

