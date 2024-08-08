Every event, every time and every competition at the Paris Games





There are only four days left until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, although many sports are still being practiced. Thursday program is led for the first time by the men's speed climbing final, which takes place for the first time at the Olympics as a standalone event. There are also canoe finals, diving finals, boxing finals and men's basketball semi-finals as part of the schedule. REQUIRED READING:Why Simone Biles Was 'Stressed' Extremely During the All-Around Gymnastics Final Many team sports where competition lasted the entire two weeks of the Olympics are now coming to an end, with most teams hoping to qualify for the finals or even take home the bronze medal. Here is the full Olympic Games schedule for Thursday, August 8: Olympic medals 2024: Who’s leading the medal count? Follow along as we keep track of the medals for each sport. REQUIRED READING:Here is the medal table for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris: Olympic program today All times eastern. Here is the full schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday, August 8: Swimming (Women's 10km Open Water) | 01:30 hrs | USA

Golf (Women's Round 2: Part 1) | 03:00 | Golf Channel

Taekwondo (men 68 kg, women 57 kg) | 03:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Table Tennis (Men's and Women's Teams: Quarterfinals) | 03:35 | USA

Diving (Women's 3m Springboard Semi-Final) | 4:00 AM | E! Network

Rhythmic gymnastics (Individual all-round: qualification part 1) | 04:00 | Pauw (streaming)

Sport Climbing (Women's Combination): Semi-Final (Lead) | 04:00 | Peacock (Streaming)

Table tennis (men's team: semi-final 2) | 04:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (heats: men's and women's 4x100m) | 04:00 hrs | USA

Athletics (Main Class: Heptathlon, 4x100m Relay for Men and Women) | 04:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (Women's Shot Put: Qualifying) | 04:20 | Peacock (Streaming)

Canoeing (Men's and Women's K-4 Sprint) | 04:30 | Peacock (streaming)

Modern Pentathlon (Men's and Women's Fencing Ranking Rounds) | 05:00 | Peacock (Streaming)

Athletics (heptathlon: high jump) | 05:00 | Pauw (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat A: Freestyle Men's 57kg Eliminations) | 5:00am | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat B: Women's Freestyle 67kg Eliminations) | 5:00am | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Mat C: Men's Freestyle 86kg Eliminations) | 5:00am | Peacock (streaming)

Sport Climbing (Men's Speed, Women's Combined) | 05:45 | E! Network

Sailing (pilot medal series for men and women) | 06:00 | Pauw (streaming)

Sport Climbing (Men's Speed: Final) | 06:35 | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (men C-2, men and women K-4 sprint: finals) | 06:40 | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (sprint: canoe, kayak semi-finals, finals) | 07:00 | E! Network

Golf (Women's Round 2, Part 2) | 07:00 | Golf Channel

Table Tennis (Men's Team: Semi-Final) | 07:00 | USA

Waterpolo (Women's Classification Match 1) | 07:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Field Hockey (Men's Bronze Final) | 08:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Individual All-Around Qualification) | 08:00 | E! Network

Taekwondo (men 68 kg, women 57 kg) | 08:30 | Peacock (streaming)

Waterpolo (semi-final women 1) 08:35 | Peacock (streaming)

Diving (Men's 3m Springboard Final) | 09:00 | E! Network

Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-round: qualification) | 09:00 | Pauw (streaming)

Table tennis (women's team: semi-final 1) | 09:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Track and Field (Series: Men's and Women's 4×100) | 9:00 AM | NBC

Weightlifting (Women 59kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk) | 09:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (Men's Middle, Lightweight Final) | 10:00 am | USA

Volleyball (Women's Semifinals) | 10:00 am | NBC

Handball (Women Semi-Final 1) | 10:30 am | Peacock (streaming)

Taekwondo (Women's 49kg, Men's 58kg Bronze/Gold Final) | 10:30am | USA

Beach Volleyball (Semi-Finals) | 11:00 am | E! Network

Cycling (track: women's keirin, men's omnium final) | 11:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Football (men's bronze final) | 11:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Men's 57 kg, Women's 57 kg Freestyle Eliminations) | 11:00 am | USA

Basketball (Men's Semi-Finals) | 11:30 am | USA

Beach Volleyball (Men's Semi-Finals) | 12:00 PM | NBC

Rhythmic gymnastics (individual all-round: qualification) | 12:00 | E! Network

Waterpolo (Women's 2 classification match) | 12:00 | Peacock (streaming)

Wrestling (Finals: Men's 87kg Greco-Roman, Women's 53kg Freestyle) | 12:15pm | Peacock (streaming)

Diving (Women's 3m Springboard Final) | 1:00pm | NBC

Field Hockey (Men's Gold Final) | 1:00 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (main event: men's 200m, women's 400mH) | 1:00 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Taekwondo (Men 68kg, Women 57kg Bronze/Gold Final) | 1:30pm | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (Heptathlon: shot put) | 1:30 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Water Polo (Women's Semi-Final) | 1:30pm | USA

Weightlifting (Men's 73kg Snatch/Clean & Jerk) | 1:30pm | Peacock (Streaming)

Athletics (Final: Men's 200m) | 1:35 p.m. | NBC

Waterpolo (semi-final women 2) | 13:35 | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (Women's Long Jump: Final) | 1:55 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (women's team: semi-final 2) | 2:00 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (semi-final women 2) | 2:00 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Athletics (men's javelin: final) | 2:20 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball (Men's Semi-Finals) | 2:45pm | USA

Beach volleyball (semi-final men or women 1) | 3:00 PM | E! Network

Boxing (men's butterfly, women's bantam (finals) | 3:30 PM | Peacock (streaming)

Handball (semi-final women 2) | 15:30 | Peacock (streaming)

Beach Volleyball (Men's Semi-Finals) | 4:00 PM | NBC

Handball (Women's Semi-Final) | 4:00 PM | E! Network

Water Polo (Women's Semi-Finals) | 5:00 PM | NBC

Wrestling (Finals: GR 67kg, Women's Freestyle 53kg) | 5:00pm | USA

Primetime in Paris | 8pm | NBC

Volleyball (Women's Semi-Finals) | 8:00 PM | USA

Field Hockey (Men's Gold Final) | 9:30 PM | USA

Water Polo (Women's Semi-Final) | 10:30pm | USA (Report Again)

Basketball (Men's Semi-Finals) | 11:30pm | USA (Recap) What channel will the Olympic Games be broadcast on today? TV channel: NBC, USA Network, E! Network, Golf Channel

NBC, USA Network, E! Network, Golf Channel Streaming: Peacock, Fubo All events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be broadcast on NBC's networks, while non-televised events will air on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming platform. The events airing Thursday will be broadcast on NBC, USA Network, E! Network and the Golf Channel. Streaming options are available on Peacock, which will air all of the Olympic Games events, or Fubo, which will air all of the events that will be broadcast on TV channels.

