Upper Wharfedale wins at Bolton Abbey

I had two possible destinations to choose from on Saturday: an Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League match and a Theakston Nidderdale League match.

As I drove past the Blubberhouses site on the A59, en route to the recently reopened Kex Gill Pass, a conversation arose between Connor [my son] and I was still in doubt which match we should watch.

Both games had their advantages. The only disadvantage was the timing: the Airedale-Wharfedale game started an hour earlier and we would arrive about 15 minutes before kick-off.

As we crossed the River Wharfe, we looked down from the Bolton Bridge Bypass at the grounds of Bolton Abbey, bathed in glorious sunshine. Decision made. We took the third exit at the roundabout and turned right into the grounds of The Devonshire, and were immediately in the car park outside the entrance to the grounds.

After parking we walked around the lovely little pavilion to greet everyone at the club and introduce ourselves. We saw someone wandering around and were greeted with a smile by Rob Mayo, the club president.

Rob told us that he was playing for the first time and had to go to the game at that moment, so we were alone for a few minutes before most of the teams showed up.

The club is a picture-postcard location, situated between the River Wharfe and the main Harrogate to Skipton road, next to the beautiful Devonshire Arms hotel and restaurant. Within walking distance along the river are the ruins of Bolton Abbey.

For those unfamiliar with Bolton Abbey, it is a monastery founded around 1154 and suffered the wrath of Henry VIII 400 years later. The area now attracts a large number of tourists who want to visit the village and walk through the Dales.

It is simply one of the most beautiful parts of the county, with views in every direction, and if you are visiting the area it is well worth stopping off.

Connor and I had made the schoolboy mistake of not getting our bottles of water out of the fridge, so we decided to go to one of the local shops to get something to drink as it was going to be a very hot day!

We had a choice of either the tearooms across the road from the site or a farm shop signposted at the entrance to the car park. As we had an hour and a half before the first ball we decided to walk the short distance to the farm shop.

The decision was also made easier as it would give us a different view of the ground as we walked back along the road and over the small bridge. After a short five minute walk we popped into the A Good Idea farm shop and checked out the food and drink on sale.

Connor grabbed two delicious looking scones (how do you pronounce that?), I grabbed a couple of slices of cake and we opened the fridge to get a couple of bottles of water. Mission accomplished, we headed back down to the ground, this time stepping through a gate just the other side of the bridge and walking under the trees through the long grass to the other side of the ground.

By the time we approached the pavilion, both teams had arrived and were starting to warm up on both sides. We introduced ourselves to both captains and let them continue with their preparations for the match.

Cakes eaten, [I was in a half mind to head back for another couple of slices]we grabbed our cameras and went for a walk along the border line to enjoy the different views.

I've visited the site about three or four times over the past 14 years, but as you can probably guess, it's not a place I've been since before the dreaded virus turned everyone's lives upside down.

I am not going to waste my time trying to describe the ground, just look at the picture of it. I could not possibly do it justice with any words I could write. It is in my list of five favourite grounds in Yorkshire, Blubberhouses and Glasshouses are also on there.

All I can say is that the setting is epic, super epic. Sorry, I messed up the location description, which I promised not to!

The match we decided to play was between Bolton Abbey 2nd XI and Upper Wharfedale 2nd XI in Theakston Nidderdale Division Five. At the start of the match the visitors were near the top of the league, with the home team second from the bottom.

Bolton Abbey won the toss and decided to bat first, but almost immediately there was a problem. Despite almost all the players arriving about an hour before the first ball, one of the home team's opening batsmen was late and there was a slight delay in the start of the match as he rushed to the dressing rooms to put on his pads and pick up a bat.

Ironically, the late opener was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed a few minutes after walking to the crease. Wharfdales' young bowlers showed serious intent with quick and accurate deliveries, putting immense pressure on the home team's batters.

Opener Mohammed Sami played a solid game, scoring runs for the home side, finding the boundary regularly and helping the scoring along in a pleasant manner.

Then came a moment that put a spark into the game

Sami hit a ball high in the air, somewhere towards deep cover/long off, with one of the Wharfedale players underneath. The ball somehow slipped through his fingers (hit his face, ouch!) and fell to the ground, the chance of a third wicket seemed lost.

Thinking quickly, he didn't let the disappointment of dropping the catch linger and picked up the ball from just in front of him. The delivery was superbhitting the wickets straight away and left the non-striking batsman out [hed only faced one delivery].

The visitors celebrated and the batsman walked back to the pavilion, apparently furious at how he had been dismissed. I assume the anger was more frustration with himself than a controversial decision, as he clearly did not get back to the crease in time.

Wickets continued to fall but the main threat came from Mohammed Sami, who continued to score the most runs for Bolton Abbeys.

Then disaster followed when Sami was bowled and Upper Wharfedale celebrated, but as the team gathered to congratulate the bowler the umpire called a no-ball! There were looks of disbelief and words were exchanged.

The umpire indicated where the bowler's foot had fallen and indicated that it was clearly over the line. After a short interval, play resumed.

Wickets kept falling and Mohammed was eventually dismissed. It is now customary for me to give you a summary of the scores, top scorers and best bowlers, but there is a slight problem with me doing so.

You can see that the electronic scoreboard was not cooperating, but that was not a problem as Play-Cricket was initially updated and the scores were displayed live.

When the final wicket fell, the scoreboard showed the home team had scored 88 runs even though we knew they were in the 90s, and Play Cricket told us they were 36-1 after four overs (even though two wickets had been taken).

In fact, as I write this, the match is still in progress and Upper Wharfedale have yet to bat! The scorecard, ball by ball, and the result are still in a state of disarray!

Either way, a score of around 100 isn't enough to defend on this pitch, with two relatively short boundaries to aim for from the crease.

And so it proved; Upper Wharfedale batted for fun at boundaries and needed just 15 overs to overhaul the entire set in front of them. It wasn’t all plain sailing, Bolton Abbey did manage to claim a few wickets but overall it was a few minor bumps in the road.

The match was played in approximately three hours and at the end of the game the visitors were top of the table, while Bolton Abbey 2nd XI were bottom of the Fifth Division.

What observations can we make from Saturday's match?

Firstly, Upper Wharfedale 2XI has a crop of excellent young players who are the future of the game. I have to give a lot of credit to the clubs who have these players so prominently in their midst.

I know I've written similar words in previous articles this season, but this year I've noticed that many more young players are finding their way into the first and second teams of many clubs in the region, and that's good to see.

Secondly, it is impossible for me to comment on Bolton Abbey's performance as it clearly wasn't their day on Saturday. I know the cliché of the league table doesn't lie, but again, from what I saw, the team has some really excellent players who can bat and bowl.

The game did have passion and a few controversial moments, but that's sport and you can see that [rightly or wrongly] as the desire to win in the heat of the moment.

What I can say is that if you love cricket, and if you have a list of stadiums that you absolutely must visit before you leave this earthly existence, Bolton Abbey on a sunny summer's day, on a Saturday, is an absolute must.

COMPETITION PHOTOS

