Sri Lankan cricket team fears for safety amid UK riots





IMAGE: Sri Lanka raised security concerns with the ECB after reports of unrest in Manchester, where the first Test is scheduled to take place. Photo: Peter Cziborra

Sri Lanka have raised security concerns with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) amid ongoing anti-immigrant riots in Britain. The players have called for increased security ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. Sri Lankan players, who are already in England for training ahead of the three-match Test series, have asked their cricket association for better arrangements after they failed to put a safety plan in place before the full Test squad arrives in London on Sunday. “Most of the problems don't seem to be anywhere near where we are now, but everyone is a little bit concerned,” a Sri Lankan player in England told ESPNcricinfo. “We can't go out to eat or do anything like that. We usually stay in the hotel. Nobody wants to get in trouble and get beat up. “We have asked the management to provide some security until the main team arrives, but we have still not heard anything.” Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said he raised the security concerns with the ECB after reading reports of unrest in Manchester, where the first Test is scheduled. “I raised the issue with them and the ECB responded very quickly and sent us their extensive security measures,” Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo. “They will also have a security contact person on the tour with them.” In 2022, Sri Lanka found itself in a similar situation to England now, when Australia and Pakistan raised ethical concerns about a bilateral tour of the crisis-hit island nation. Due to political unrest, the Asian Cup was also moved to the United Arab Emirates that year. Sri Lanka begin the three-match Test series against England at Old Trafford on August 21.

