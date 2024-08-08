Hoover High School football head coach and defensive coordinator resign after disturbing videos circulate on social media





HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) – Hoover High School head football coach Drew Gilmer and Defensive Coordinator Adam Helms have resigned, effective immediately. The news was announced Thursday during a special meeting of the Board of Education. The news comes after Gilmer and Helms both placed on administrative leave earlier this week after two videos circulated on social media a coach running up to a player during a drill at a recent practice, grabbing the same player's face mask and ripping off his helmet, and a coach appearing to their hips bump in the player's face while another coach pulled the player's helmet off. According to a press release from the school earlier this week, the decision to suspend the coaches was made to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into recent developments. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We take this matter seriously and are working diligently to resolve it quickly and fairly, Hoover Schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in the release. The past few days have been extremely unsettling for many of our varsity football players, coaches and the overall Hoover Community, Maddox said. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priorities. Maddox added: We have high expectations for our employees and students. At this time, our focus is on supporting our football players and coaching staff. Gilmer was hired as the Hoovers' new football coach in January after a highly successful career at Clay-Chalkville. Adam Helms was hired as defensive coordinator after Gilmer from Clay-Chalkville. Hoover police are now investigating after the videos began circulating on social media. This has nothing to do with him being a good coach on the field. It has everything to do with what was depicted in the video in a case that has once again caused an uproar and concern not only in Alabama, but throughout the sports industry, according to attorney Rep. Juandalyn Givan. On Wednesday, Hoover announced Chip English as the program's interim head coach. He was the team's offensive coordinator before becoming interim head coach. Hoover will open their 2024 season in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Receive news notifications in the Apple App Store And Google Play Store or sign up here for our email newsletter. Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

