Legendary men's hockey coach Mike Sertich dies at 77





Legendary University of Minnesota Duluth men's hockey coach Mike Sertich, who not only was the Bulldogs' head coach for 18 years but also a defenseman from 1965-69, died Thursday, Aug. 8, in Duluth, Minn. He was 77. Sertich, who helmed the UMD program from 1982 to 2000, led UMD to all three Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season titles (1984-85 and 1993), both of the league's playoff championships (1984-85) and its first four NCAA postseason berths (1983-85 and 1993). A native of Virginia, Minn., Sertich compiled an overall career record of 350-328-44. He received the Spencer Penrose Award (American Hockey Coaches Association Coach of the Year) in 1984 after his Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA title game against Bowling Green in Lake Placid, N.Y., losing to the Falcons 5-4 in a four-overtime thriller. Sertich led UMD back to the 1985 NCAA Frozen Four the following year, setting a club record for wins (36-9-3 overall), and is one of only two four-time winners of the WCHA Coach of the Year Award (1983-85 and 1993) and the only person to win that honor three consecutive seasons. Under Sertich, UMD produced three Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners (Tom Kurvers in 1984, Watson Account in 1985 and Chris Marinucci in 1994), 11 NCAA All-Americans, five WCHA Player of the Year winners and 21 future National Hockey League players during his 18-year tenure. Sertich took over as head coach at Michigan Tech University from 2000 to 2003 before becoming a volunteer coach at the College of St. Scholastica in 2010, a role he held for three seasons. He also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. national sled hockey team in 2015-16 and has volunteered with Hermantown youth hockey programs. While playing for the Bulldogs, Sertich played three years (1966–69) and was voted the club's Most Improved Player as a senior. As a defenseman, Sertich skated in 64 games during his UMD career, scoring two goals and adding seven assists for nine points. Sertich often joked about the “scoring prowess” he possessed while at UMD, although the one goal he scored in WCHA games came at the expense of a goaltender named Tony Esposito of Michigan Tech and later the netminder for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Academically, Sertich earned his bachelor's degrees in both history and physical education from UMD in 1969 and then went on to earn his master's degree in education from Bemidji State University in 1972. Sertich was inducted into UMD's Hall of Fame in 2005 and received the WCHA's Distinguished Service Award in 2004-2005 and then the AHCA Snooks Founders Award in 2005. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022, Sertich has continued to inspire Bulldog and hockey fans alike. In October 2023, he received the Spirit of Life Award from the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum at AMSOIL Arena. Sertich is survived by his daughter Lori (Derek Fredrickson) and two sons John (Heidi) and Scott (Tammy) and grandchildren Danny, Shjon, Lauren, Elise, Sophia and brother Steve Sertich. Coach Sertich asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the UMD Coach Mike Sertich Men's Hockey Scholarship. Donations can be made by visiting https://z.umn.edu/SertichFund or by mail to the UMD Advancement Office.

