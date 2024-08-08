France, ousted by China, is aiming for a consolation prize in the form of a bronze medal





China's Chuqin Wang during his singles match against Alexis Lebrun in the semi-final of the team event at the Olympic Games in Paris, August 8, 2024. KIM HONG-JI / REUTERS Chinese table tennis players are not to table tennis what the All Blacks are to rugby, the Brazilians to soccer, or the British to track cycling. They are much more than that: ferocious competitors with a steely mind and a refined technique that place them far above the excellence that can be found anywhere in the world from the little white ball. Their unchallenged hegemony in the team event, since it was introduced into the Olympic program in 2008, can sometimes lead to the grave mistake of seeing them as machines that can only mechanically return shots. Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong and Ma Long, who represent China at this year’s Paris Games, give the impression of completeness. Powerful when needed, light when needed and tactically astute at all times, these three champions are anything but soulless walls. They are simply brilliant table tennis players. Eliminating them from the Olympic tournament in the semi-finals would have been a huge success for Alexis Lebrun, Flix Lebrun and Simon Gauzy on Thursday 8 August at Porte de Versailles. Les Bleus lost logically and heavily (3-0) and took only two short sets in their triple battle: one double, won by de Long and Chuqin over Alexis Lebrun and Gauzy (13-11, 11-5, 11-2), and two singles, won respectively by Zhendong over Flix Lebrun (11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 16-14) and by Chuqin over Alexis Lebrun (7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-1). Hit but not sunk, the French trio will battle Japan for third place on Friday, hoping for a second bronze medal after the youngest of the Lebrun brothers won the bronze medal in the men's singles on August 4. Performance was 'generally up' The gravity of the score against China, nine sets to two, with all sets played only imperfectly counted, reflects the performance of Les Bleus. They were not ridiculous, far from it, and the Chinese had to use their resources to avoid falling behind several times. “We made them doubt themselves,” said coach Nathanal Molin. “The boys were up to the task, particularly when it came to starting matches and applying the tactics we had put in place.” These were designed to counter the strengths of the three Chinese megastars: the attacking prowess of Chuqin (world number 1), the dazzling skills of Zhendong (world number 2) and the short game of living ping-pong legend Long (world number 6). However, they only worked in fits and starts. “If we play Japan tomorrow, we will have a medal,” Flix Lebrun said. “We played well, despite the heavy defeat. The style was there,” Alexis Lebrun said, as Gauzy looked on, still hopeful of an Olympic podium at 30. “I'm not sure I'll sleep well tonight,” he said before heading back to the athletes' village. On a purely qualitative level, the Lebrun brothers' performances were “generally better” compared to their respective entries in the individual tournament, Molin said. But the bar is still high, very high, immensely high. You have 13.39% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

