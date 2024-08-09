Tasmanian Distillery signs for three seasons as official partner!





Lawrenny Estate Distilling, a proud Tasmanian company, has entered into a three-year partnership with Cricket Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes. Ross Mace, owner of Lawrenny Estates, will be an official partner of both organisations for the next three seasons and is delighted to now be part of Cricket Tasmania’s group of partners and sponsors. Lawrenny's team looks forward to working with Cricket Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in the coming years. We believe it brings together two proud Tasmanian brands and is a fantastic way for us to directly engage with and support the local cricket community across a variety of formats. As part of their agreement, Lawrenny will be the presenting partner of the Chair Lounge for Hobart Hurricanes matchdays and for the Captains Club Coterie Group. Lawrenny products can be found in the public hospitality areas of Blundstone Arena, giving Tasmanians the chance to sample their range of whisky, vodka and gin whilst watching the cricket or attending a local event. Lawrenny will be a major presence at Blundstone Arena on Hurricanes matchdays for the next three seasons and beyond. Scott Barnes, Cricket Tasmania’s General Manager of Commercial Partnerships, expressed his excitement at completing this agreement. We are proud to welcome one of Tasmania's leading distilleries as a partner. Fans can enjoy Lawrennys quality products as they watch Elyse Villani and Nathan Ellis dominate in purple during the W/BBL season and attend other events at the Blundstone Arena. We love being able to collaborate with Tasmanian brands and businesses, and the passion Lawrenny has shown throughout this process ensures this relationship will be a fruitful one for all stakeholders. discussed Barnes.

