University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORTHMAN The University of Oklahoma American football team has unveiled a new alternate uniform for the 2024 season. The University of Oklahoma American football team has unveiled a new alternate uniform for the 2024 season. Inspired by the uniforms of the dominant Bud Wilkinson era, OU’s 2024 alternate ensemble features crimson jerseys with white numerals, white tri-stripes on the shoulder sleeves, and SEC and Jordan Brand patches. The uniform, which was unveiled to Sooner players during a team meeting Thursday morning, also includes crimson stripes on the sides of the white pants and on the top of the logo-less white helmet. The helmet stripe is painted on. The alternate uniform is representative of the uniforms OU teams wore from 1946 through 1956 and closely resembles the “Sooner Legacy” uniform OU wore on August 30, 2003, during its season opener, 37–3 home win against North Texas. OU will wear the new throwback uniform for its Sept. 7 home game against Houston, which kicks off at 6:45 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network. As part of the 100-year celebration of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, each home game in 2024 will have a different theme, with the Houston game spotlighting the Wilkinson era. Replica versions of the Sooners alternate jerseys will be available in both adult and youth sizes beginning Thursday, August 8. Fans can purchase jerseys in-store at The Sooner Shop, located at 1185 Asp Ave. in Norman (on the west side of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium), and online at shop.soonersports.com. Wilkinson coached the Sooners from 1947-63, compiling a 145-29-4 (.826) record. The 1969 College Football Hall of Fame inductee led Oklahoma to 47 consecutive victories from the 1953-57 seasons, still the longest streak in FBS history. Wilkinson, who compiled a combined 40-11 record against rivals Nebraska (14-3), Oklahoma State (17-0) and Texas (9-8), led OU to its first three AP national championships in 1950, 1955 and 1956. The 1956 team is often considered Wilkinson's best, and possibly the best in program history. Wilkinson is the only person in NCAA history to win three national championships, both as a player (1934-36 with Minnesota) and head coach. Oklahoma also announced that it is retiring its alternate “Rough Riders” uniforms, which debuted in 2014 and featured a woodgrain design on the helmets and pants/jersey trim. The Sooners had worn the uniforms at least once per season, and multiple times most years. OU's charcoal “Unity” uniform remains on the program and is expected to be worn in a game in 2024, as it has been in each of the past two seasons.

