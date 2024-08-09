



Tournament organizers have confirmed that defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Open. The Serb defeated Carlos Alcaraz in an epic final lasting 3 hours and 49 minutes last year, eventually winning 5-7 7-6 7-6. Djokovic won the golden slam against the Spaniard four days ago in Paris and achieved his first victory at an Olympic tournament. He has now decided not to defend the Rookwood Cup in Cincinnati. Twitter

Allow cookies once “We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround after his Olympic victory to come to Cincinnati,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement. “His title run here last year was so memorable. We look forward to seeing him back on track soon.” Djokovic will be replaced in the draw for the men's tournament by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the world number 48, who recently reached the last 16 of the Citi Open. The tournament serves as preparation for the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, which starts on August 26 and can be followed live on Sky Sportwhere the draw took place two days earlier. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Teddy Draper explains why the 24-time Grand Slam champion doesn't get the same love and appreciation as other tennis legends

Djokovic is also the reigning champion there, after winning his fourth title and his 24th Grand Slam success in total at Flushing Meadows. The 37-year-old withdrew from this year's French Open due to a torn meniscus in his knee, but he still has his sights set on more major success. “I still want to play in Los Angeles [in the 2028 Olympics]said Djokovic after his gold medal in Paris. “I like playing for my country and especially the Olympics and the Davis Cup, to be part of the team.” What's on Sky Sports Tennis? Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Discover all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 – the US Open – you can watch all the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete during the hard court season. Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) – August 12-19

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) – August 13-19

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) – August 18-24

Tennis in the Country, Cleveland (WTA 250) – August 18-24

BNP Seguros Open, Monterrey (WTA 500) – August 19-24

US Open (ATP/WTA) – August 26 – September 8 Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

