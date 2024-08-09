Berard unveils 2024-25 men's hockey schedule





EASTON, Mass. (August 8, 2024) First year head coach David Berard has announced the 2024-25 schedule for the Stonehill College men's hockey team. The Skyhawks will play 34 regular season games, including 12 at Bridgewater Ice Arena and two at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Click HERE to view the full 2024-2025 men's hockey schedule. “We have a strong and competitive schedule for the 2024-25 season,” Berard said. “It's a great mix of teams from five of the six Division I conferences and games against other independent teams. We're excited to have 14 home games, which is a big step forward in the development of our program at the Division I level.” “The home games include games against Union and St. Lawrence of the ECAC, Merrimack of Hockey East, and Army and AIC of Atlantic Hockey,” Berard continued. “The schedule provides opportunities to challenge ourselves against quality competition and showcase our growth as a program.” Prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season, Stonehill will face the University of New Hampshire in an exhibition at the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, NH on October 5. Stonehill will then begin the regular season with seven of its first 10 games on the road. The season opener is against Merrimack College on October 6 in North Andover, Mass., while the Skyhawks' home opener is scheduled for October 11 against Union College. After Stonehill makes its home debut, the Skyhawks will hit the road for a season-long five-game road trip, starting with a primetime matchup against Northeastern (Oct. 12) at Matthews Arena. Following the Huskies matchup, Stonehill will travel west to take on Lake Superior State (Oct. 18-19) and Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 25-26) in back-to-back two-game weekend sets. A visit from St. Lawrence University (Nov. 1) serves as a brief stop in Bridgewater for the Skyhawks, who return to the road for back-to-back games against Dartmouth College (Nov. 3) and Clarkson University (Nov. 9). Shortly following the Skyhawks’ season-long road trip, Stonehill returns to Easton for a three-game homestand. The Skyhawks open the homestand with a matchup against Merrimack (Nov. 12) at Warrior Ice Arena before welcoming familiar foe Long Island University (Nov. 15-16) to Bridgewater Ice Arena for the first two of eight scheduled meetings throughout the season. Stonehill then travels to Springfield, Mass. to take on American International College (Nov. 19) before heading to St. Charles, Mo. for a two-game set against independent Lindenwood University (Nov. 22-23). ​​After two home games against Army (Nov. 26) and Alaska-Anchorage (Dec. 4), four straight road games against Maine (Dec. 7-8) and LIU (Dec. 13-14), the Skyhawks head into winter break. The Purple & White will begin the new year with four of their first six games at home, starting with a matchup against in-state opponent AIC (Jan. 3). After an away game against Quinnipiac (Jan. 6), Stonehill will quickly return home for a two-game series against Lindenwood (Jan. 10-11). The Skyhawks will then enter the final three weeks of the season after taking on UMass Lowell (Jan. 18), Saint Anselm College (Jan. 21) and Brown University (Jan. 26). A final road trip to Brookville, NY to take on the LIU Sharks (Jan. 31-Feb. 24) puts Stonehill in the home stretch as the Skyhawks close out the 2024-25 season with a three-game road trip to Bridgewater Ice Arena against Plymouth State (Feb. 14) and LIU (Feb. 21-22). The Skyhawks are coming off a season that saw them earn their first-ever NCAA Division I victory over Lindenwood, 4-2, on Saturday, February 10. Stonehill also has three of its four leading scorers back, including rising juniors Frank Ireland And Dean Schwenninger , both as a graduate student Henri Schreifels . The trio of forwards scored 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points last season. In addition to the 20 returnees from a season ago, Stonehill welcomes 13 newcomers, including five transfers to the roster who are looking to make an impact for the Skyhawks at both ends of the ice. For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks viaTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramand check out the brand new website, powered by Sidearm Sports, at stonehillskyhawks.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stonehillskyhawks.com/news/2024/8/8/mens-ice-hockey-berard-reveals-2024-25-schedule-for-mens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos