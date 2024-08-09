Minnesota's first indoor cricket training facility levels the playing field





Eka Sport, home to the Minnesota Youth Cricket Academy, opened in December as Minnesota's first indoor facility specifically for cricket.

MINNETONKA, Minnesota As the 2024 Olympics draw to a close, some are already looking ahead to 2028, when the Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles. For the first time in 128 years, cricket will be included in the Olympics. Here in Minnesota, fans of the sport have even more reason to celebrate as a new facility helps cricketers achieve their goals. “This facility allows Minnesota boys to go all out, compete hard, and maybe make it to the Olympics someday. That's my goal for the future,” said Taha Farooqi, 19. Eka Sport, home of the Minnesota Youth Cricket Academy (MYCA), opened in Minnetonka in December 2023 as the first indoor facility in Minnesota dedicated to cricket.

Cricket is considered the second most popular sport in the world and is now gaining popularity in the United States as well. “It’s that vision for everyone that there’s now a place for all ages and skill levels, boys and girls, women and men, in this sport. That’s just really exciting for us in the first five or six months that we’re here,” said Nick Beecher, one of the four founders of Eka Sport. Beecher and co-founder Piyush Patel both have children who play cricket and saw what awaited them: Minnesota winters.

Meanwhile, they played against kids from other states, who could train outside year-round. “Especially since other states can train year-round because the weather is better there, it is extra important that we have an indoor facility,” said 17-year-old Param Patel. Normally, cricketers train in batting cages during the winter months. “The bounce was weird, the speed was awkward. Here it is much better,” said Kayan Kumar, 11. “It's just a good place to play and it's a lot of fun,” added 10-year-old Saanvi Srivastava. Eka Sport has also given them the opportunity to train indoors during a rainy summer.

“The skill level is increasing… we have… an indoor facility and we offer it so all the athletes can come and train on their own,” Patel said. “This opportunity for kids to play has opened it up to new players who just want to try it,” Beecher said. “You can come in, try a couple of lessons and see if it's for you. … You don't have to commit to being on a competitive team right away like you did when we only had three months a year to practice. We have more programs that offer everything from kids who just want to do beginners once a week … to kids who hopefully will play for the U.S. national team one day.” More information about Eka Sport and MYCA can be found here. here. Eka Sport

15314 Minnetonka Industrial Road

Minnetonka, MN 55345

