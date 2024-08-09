Sports
Virginia high school player dies after collapse during practice
A Virginia high school football player has died after suffering a heart attack on the practice field Monday, and his teammates are now paying tribute to the “positive” and “remarkable” athlete.
Sophomore Jayvion Taylor, 15, was about 40 minutes into practice and in the middle of light drills when the young student-athlete took a water break and then fell to the ground just 10 feet from a coach, a Hopewell High School spokesperson said. told CBS 6 Richmond.
A pair of coaches performed CPR and called 911, the statement said. Paramedics arrived quickly and took Taylor to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
We respect the family's privacy during this time, but would like to share that this 15-year-old young man is considered one of the most genuine and remarkable students our staff has ever worked with, the school said in a statement.
He was considered a “light” by all who met him and left a lasting impression, the magazine continued, and the entire community mourned the boy's loss.
His friends and teammates remembered him in similarly positive terms, saying he was a funny, encouraging kid who was always there for his friends.
He was just plain positive, one of the best guys I've ever known, teammate Orrin Besley told the station.
I went to the back of the court and I saw everybody here, said another teammate, Cory Seacat, who was on the court when Taylor collapsed. I couldn’t get close to him. I heard it was Jay, we had to get down on one knee. They told us to go to the locker room. We just prayed.
Another classmate, Chase Stith, told CBS: “I thought he was still going to make it and fight through it because he’s one of the strongest people I know. I thought he was going to make it.”
It didn't matter who you were. If you were one of the most famous people in school, or if you were someone who wasn't talkative, he would try to get to know you and understand you.
It is unclear whether the heat played a role in his death. Temperatures were around 31 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon, with a heat index ranging from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry said during a press conference that his thoughts and prayers were with Hopewell.
I don't know if many of you are aware of the tragedy that happened there yesterday with one of their young footballers, Pry said.
I can't imagine the team, the coaches, the players, the high school, the community thinking and praying this way. [the coach] and his team.
Hopewell students who returned to classes in late July at the high school, located about a half hour southeast of Richmond, were turned away because of a problem with the building's air conditioning, according to WDBJ 7 in RoAworm.
The district also offers bereavement counseling for staff and students who need it.
According to CBS, the school has been criticized for not having a sports coach on the field. The previous coach had been fired and the school had not yet replaced him.
The school said in a statement that the contract for the sports training services will not begin until next Monday.
