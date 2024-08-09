Sports
The next generation of tennis is now: Evan Sheffield
Evan Sheffield’s journey into tennis began far from the sunny courts of Florida. Growing up in Perth, Australia, Evan was exposed to a variety of sports including golf, swimming and baseball. However, it was tennis that captured his heart. From the moment he first picked up a racket, the sport became an integral part of his life. The initial love for the game quickly turned into a deep passion and a desire to excel.
A passion for competition
Evans' drive to be the best at tennis came from his natural competitiveness. The physical and mental demands of the sport appealed to him, which fueled a relentless need to improve. “I loved improving and I loved the physical side of it and how hard this sport is,” he said. “It made me want to get better in all aspects of tennis and now in life with my own personal goals.”
This drive not only affected his tennis game, but also helped him in every aspect of his life, pushing him to set and achieve personal goals, even off the court. While he dreamed of playing professionally and appearing on television, his tennis journey took a different, but equally fulfilling path.
One of the most rewarding aspects of Evans’ tennis journey is the relationships he has built with so many people. The tennis community, with its close-knit and supportive environment, has allowed him to make friends and create memories that will last a lifetime. “I have met some wonderful people and lifelong friends in the tennis community,” he said. “The tennis community always feels like a small world and it provides great moments at events as a spectator and participant that just creates a great atmosphere. Evan cherishes the memories he has made through tennis and these experiences have reinforced his belief that tennis is the best sport.
Outside the courts
Looking back on his playing career, Evan didn’t achieve all of his original ambitions. However, he achieved much more than he ever expected. “I’ve learned a lot about myself during my tennis career and the person I am today,” he said. “It’s shaped my life and me as a person. I consider that my biggest lesson from tennis.” Now, he has some new goals in mind as he continues to grow in tennis.
I would like to stay in touch with the tennis community and not close any doors, he said. I have been in touch with a very good friend of mine who is currently on the professional circuit and asked if I could help her with different types of coaching. Maybe not her main coach, but a strength, fitness and mental coach.
Currently, Evan helps coach young players and volunteers with children with special needs. When he is not volunteering, he plays with his club team at school and helps teach his roommates the game so they can get involved too.
Outside of playing, Evan takes great pleasure in giving back to the tennis community. He proudly supports the Gooding Todero Academy, where he works with incredible coaches who are dedicated to teaching the next generation of tennis players.
He’s also been heavily involved with the Special Olympics, which holds a special place in his heart. It’s just amazing to see kids and adults in that format, he said. It’s a beautiful moment to see everyone genuinely happy and there for the right reasons. Witnessing the genuine happiness and camaraderie at these events underscores the power of tennis to unite people from all walks of life. At 18, Evan was named USTA Florida Volunteer of the Month for April 2023, one of the youngest to receive that honor.
Evan advises aspiring tennis players and volunteers to give it a try. “Just go out there and have fun, honestly.” He stresses the importance of enjoying the journey, meeting different people, and creating lasting memories. For those who want to make a difference, Evan encourages getting involved in community initiatives and projects that are bigger than one person. Getting involved in something bigger than yourself always feels rewarding in the end.
Tennis is the ultimate teacher
Looking back on his lifelong relationship with tennis, Evan is filled with gratitude. From the age of three, and now 19, his tennis journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows.
I wouldn't want to miss any of those moments for the world. I've been so blessed to have struggled multiple times in a sport, he said. I've had to fail every single day over and over again. I've worked, not just physically, but mentally. It's shaped me as a person and taught me more than just how to hit a forehand and backhand, but life lessons that will stay with me for the rest of my life.
As Evan reflects on the future of tennis as a sport and within the Florida community, he is optimistic about its success. Tennis is a powerful tool that can shape a community and a large part of the world, he said. We have a lot of young faces of tennis coming up as we speak, so we are definitely in safe hands and have a strong future ahead of us with the sport of tennis.
For Evan, tennis has been a lifelong teacher and source of countless blessings, and he is determined to continue his work to uplift the community and inspire the next generation of tennis players.
